Man killed in rollover on I-15 south of Cedar City

HAMILTON FORT, Iron County — A 27-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled he was ejected on Interstate 15 Friday.

The man has not been identified, but he was the only person hurt in the crash near Hamilton Fort, south of Cedar City. Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said life-saving efforts were made but the man, the only occupant of the Toyota Sequoia he was driving, died at the crash site.

He was heading south on I-15 and near the intersection with Old U.S. 91 his Toyota drifted to the left and collided with a horse trailer. Roden said the driver over corrected to the right, rolling his vehicle near mile post 51. The crash closed down the offramp in the area but the wreckage has been cleaned up and the ramp was open Friday afternoon.

No information was available about where the man killed was from or if the vehicle had Utah plates. The horses and people in the truck pulling it were not injured.

It is customary for crash victims’ names not to be released until family is notified. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Old U.S. 91 is also known as the Arrowhead Trail and was southern Utah’s first paved interstate, according to the Bureau of Land Management.