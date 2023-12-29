On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women's Basketball Falls One Spot On Latest AP Rankings

Dec 29, 2023, 3:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Lynne Roberts’ Utah Utes (10-2) check in at No. 12 in the most recent top 25 poll after a win over Weber State last week.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, December 25.

RELATED: Utes Finish Up Non-Conference Schedule With Win

The Utes have now been ranked in the top 25 for seven straight weeks. They sit at No. 4 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Utah is one of five Pac-12 teams in the AP Top 12.

Utah opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Alissa Pili: Pride Of Alaska, Utah Women’s Basketball

Week Eight AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) SEC
  2. UCLA Bruins (11-0) Pac-12
  3. North Carolina State Wolfpack (12-0) ACC
  4. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) Big Ten
  5. Texas Longhorns (12-0) Big 12
  6. USC Trojans (10-0) Pac-12
  7. LSU Tigers (12-1) SEC
  8. Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) Pac-12
  9. Stanford Cardinal (10-1) Pac-12
  10. Baylor Bears (11-0) Big 12
  11. Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) Big 12
  12. Utes Utes (10-2) Pac-12
  13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) ACC
  14. Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) ACC
  15. UConn Huskies (9-3) Big East
  16. Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) Big Ten
  17. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) Big Ten
  18. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) Big East
  19. Louisville Cardinals (11-2) ACC
  20. Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) West Coast Conference
  21. Creighton Blue Jays (9-2) Big East
  22. Florida State Seminoles (9-3) ACC
  23. TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) Big 12
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) ACC
  25. West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) Big 12

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Washington 43, Miami 38, UNLV 14, Texas A&M 12, Oregon St. 11, Minnesota 8, Michigan St. 7, Mississippi St. 6, Penn St. 5, Davidson 5, Washington St 4, Green Bay 3, Mississippi 2, Syracuse 1.

RELATED STORIES

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes open Pac-12 play against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) in Boulder, CO on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

