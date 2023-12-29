Utah Women’s Basketball Falls One Spot On Latest AP Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Lynne Roberts’ Utah Utes (10-2) check in at No. 12 in the most recent top 25 poll after a win over Weber State last week.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, December 25.

On Alissa Pili: “…her combination of strength, expert footwork down low and ability to step out to the 3-point arc (where she’s hitting 57.1% of her shots) makes her unlike any other player in the nation.”

– Alexa Philippou#goutes pic.twitter.com/q3Zs00AmPB — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 22, 2023

The Utes have now been ranked in the top 25 for seven straight weeks. They sit at No. 4 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Utah is one of five Pac-12 teams in the AP Top 12.

Utah opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Week Eight AP Top 25

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) SEC UCLA Bruins (11-0) Pac-12 North Carolina State Wolfpack (12-0) ACC Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) Big Ten Texas Longhorns (12-0) Big 12 USC Trojans (10-0) Pac-12 LSU Tigers (12-1) SEC Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) Pac-12 Stanford Cardinal (10-1) Pac-12 Baylor Bears (11-0) Big 12 Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) Big 12 Utes Utes (10-2) Pac-12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) ACC Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) ACC UConn Huskies (9-3) Big East Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) Big Ten Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) Big Ten Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) Big East Louisville Cardinals (11-2) ACC Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) West Coast Conference Creighton Blue Jays (9-2) Big East Florida State Seminoles (9-3) ACC TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) Big 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) ACC West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) Big 12

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Washington 43, Miami 38, UNLV 14, Texas A&M 12, Oregon St. 11, Minnesota 8, Michigan St. 7, Mississippi St. 6, Penn St. 5, Davidson 5, Washington St 4, Green Bay 3, Mississippi 2, Syracuse 1.

The Utes open Pac-12 play against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) in Boulder, CO on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).

