Miami Heat Offer Tough Test For Utah Jazz

Dec 29, 2023, 3:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz look to end an up-and-down 2023 with a home win over Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat.

The Jazz (13-19) return home from a five-game road swing to host the Miami Heat (19-12) on Saturday, December 30.

Utah saw its first three-game winning streak of the season end in New Orleans, 112-105.

Fifth-year guard Collin Sexton is coming into his own during December. The former No. 8 overall selection by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, Sexton has topped 25 points in a game six times in December. The former Alabama product is averaging 21.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per night.

The 6’3 point guard is averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 boards, and 3.6 assists in 32 games (nine starts) this year.

Miami Hopes To Bring Party West

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

The Heat’s current four-game win streak includes wins over the 21-9 Philadelphia 76ers and the upstart Orlando Magic. All four games have come without the services of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler (calf). Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

With Butler out, Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors the team. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz return to Delta Center to host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Miami Heat Offer Tough Test For Utah Jazz