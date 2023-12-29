Lynne Roberts Has Utah Offense Humming Heading Into Conference Action

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes offense, led by reigning Pac-12 POTY Alissa Pili, has been laying waste to defenses across the country this season.

The No. 12 Utes returned eight players from a team that finished 27-5, winning the Pac-12 regular season crown for the first time in program history. Utah’s season ultimately ended at the hands of the eventual National Champion LSU Tigers.

A senior forward out of Anchorage, Alaska, by way of USC, Pili leads the nation in three-point shooting (56.5 percent) and her 23.8 points per game are fourth in the country. The 6’2 forward is also fourth in the country in field goal percentage (69.7) and fifth in total points (285).

Pili isn’t the only weapon at head coach Lynne Roberts’ disposal. Far from it in fact.

Despite losing 17-point per game scorer and junior guard Gianna Kneepkens for the season in a win against BYU, Utah’s offense is on a record-setting pace.

The Utes enter Pac-12 play as the No. 3 scoring team in the country (93.3 ppg) and the best shooting outfit nationwide. Led by Pili and junior guard Kennady McQueen, Utah leads the country in field goal percentage (53.8), three-point percentage (42.6), threes made per game (13.3), and three-point attempts per game (31.3).

Previewing The Colorado Buffaloes

Two of the Pac-12 five AP Top 25 teams will meet on Saturday, December 30 when the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes host the No. 12 Utah Utes.

Colorado enters on a four-game winning streak, led by Frida Formann’s 15.4 points per game. Aaronette Vonley, younger sister of former NBA forward Noah Vonleh, chips in 15.2 points and 5.3 boards per contest.

This is the 43rd all-time meeting between the programs with the previous 42 split evenly down the middle, 21 wins apiece. The Utes and Buffaloes split last season’s series with each team winning on its home floor. Colorado handed Roberts’ team their first Pac-12 loss last season. Utah has an 8-11 record against Colorado in Boulder.

The Utes open Pac-12 play against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) in Boulder, CO on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).

