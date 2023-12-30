On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Lee says 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to president and Trump should stay on ballot

Dec 29, 2023, 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded from President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building on the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 10. (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mike Lee took issue with the recent decision by Maine’s secretary of state to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot, arguing that a provision of the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to the president.

Maine is the second state to bar Trump from the ballot, after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack amounts to insurrection.

The full text of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which is the basis of the court’s decision, reads:

“No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, or elector of president and vice president, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Lee took to social media on Thursday night to criticize Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for her decision to bar Trump from the ballot, saying Trump had not engaged in insurrection, and even if he had, says the 14th Amendment wouldn’t apply to him.

“If Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows had read the Constitution, she’d have noticed that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment refers to senators, representatives, and presidential electors, but not presidents. There’s a reason it doesn’t. She didn’t bother to ask why,” he posted.

“An ‘officer of the United States’ is appointed by the president unless the law gives appointment power to someone else,” he said in another post. “The president isn’t ‘an officer of the United States.’ The presidency is thus not covered by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In a later post on Friday morning, Lee said, “Libs aren’t dumb. They know how to read. But sometimes they refuse to do so.”

It’s not just liberals who support the argument that Trump’s actions bar him from holding office again; some conservatives and legal scholars agree with the argument adopted by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Conservative legal scholar J. Michael Luttig and liberal law professor Laurence Tribe promoted the idea in August, writing in the Atlantic that the 14th Amendment “contains within it a protection against the dissolution of the republic by a treasonous president.”

They also argue that a president wouldn’t need to be convicted of insurrection or rebellion to be barred from office, because the “disqualification clause operates independently of any such criminal proceedings and, indeed, also independently of impeachment proceedings and of congressional legislation.”

A Congressional Research Service report published in September makes the same argument, stating that “Section 3 of the 14th Amendment does not expressly require a criminal conviction, and historically, one was not necessary.”

Although Trump has not been criminally charged with insurrection, a district court in Colorado concluded that the former president did indeed engage in insurrection “as those terms are used in Section Three” following a five-day civil trial.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision affirmed that finding, while it overruled the district court’s decision that the president is not covered by the disqualification clause.

A spokesman for Lee did not respond to a request for clarification or comment, but the senator told the Deseret News in August that he believes the theory that Trump is ineligible under Section 3 “rests on a tortured reading of the Constitution.”

He said at the time that he “essentially” agrees with arguments made by John Yoo, a professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley, which were articulated in an article for the Federalist along with Robert Delahunty.

Yoo and Delahunty distinguish between “rebellion” and “insurrection,” and argue that Trump “may have been an ‘insurrectionist’ but not a ‘rebel.'”

However, they appear to discount the argument that the disqualification clause doesn’t cover the president, writing, “Although it does not explicitly refer to presidents or presidential candidates, comparison with other constitutional texts referring to ‘officer(s)’ supports the interpretation that it applies to the presidency too.”

Trump’s team has promised to appeal the decision in Maine, and Republicans have challenged the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court. The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling earlier this week, meaning Trump will stay on the ballot in that state.

The question of Trump’s eligibility is likely to come before the U.S. Supreme Court, as many states will hold presidential primary elections or caucuses in the coming months.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief...

Associated Press

Abortion debate creates ‘new era’ for state supreme court races in 2024, with big spending expected

The 2024 elections will be dominated by the presidential contest and the battle for control of Congress, but another series of races is shaping up to be just as consequential.

8 hours ago

Jodi Hildebrandt (left) and Ruby Franke (right) appeared in a St. George courtroom on Dec. 28 and D...

Emma Benson

Will the ‘8 Passengers’ child abuse case spark law reform in Utah?

The child abuse case against Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant, has sparked a conversation about Utah's criminal justice system.

8 hours ago

FILE: Republican Presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during ...

NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

Maine bars Trump from ballot as Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

Maine's Democratic secretary of state is removing former President Donald Trump from that state's primary ballot. Shenna Bellows becomes the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

1 day ago

FILE: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guest at a...

Nicholas Riccardi

Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party

The Colorado Republican Party is appealing that state supreme court's ruling banning former President Donald Trump from its primary ballot.

2 days ago

Sen. Herb Kohl testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee September 13, 2000 on Capitol Hill in...

Todd Richmond and Frederic J. Frommer, Associated Press

Herb Kohl, former US senator and owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88

Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88.

2 days ago

FILE - A booth is ready for a voter, Feb. 24, 2020, at City Hall in Cambridge, Mass., on the first ...

ALI SWENSON and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

As social media guardrails fade and AI deepfakes go mainstream, experts warn of impact on elections

Experts are warning that the spread of misinformation could get worse in the coming presidential election contest. The safeguards that attempted to counter the bogus claims the last time are eroding, while the tools and systems that create and spread them are only getting stronger.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Lee says 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to president and Trump should stay on ballot