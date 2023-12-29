Big 12 Releases Commercial With Tease To Four Corner Schools

SALT LAKE CITY – When the calendar turns to 2024, it’s one step closer to the new era of the Big 12 Conference.

On August 2, 2024, the Big 12 will officially be a 16-team league. That’s when the “Four Corner” schools from the Pac-12, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are set to join the conference.

To get ready for that moment, the league has tagged a “Coming Soon” note on their “Greater Than 12” commercial during the Bowl Season.

Four Corner schools added to the Big 12’s “Greater Than 12” commercial. pic.twitter.com/TxbiGFbp3V — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 29, 2023

The commercial will likely get a lot of air time during the New Year’s Day College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, featuring outgoing Big 12 member Texas against Washington.

Commissioner Brett Yormark rolled out the league’s “Greater Than 12” mantra last July at Big XII football media days in Texas. The commercial is narrated by artist BigXthaPlug describing the Big 12’s journey since becoming a league in 1996.

We’ve always been greater than 12. pic.twitter.com/J32dXVV86E — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 12, 2023

Adding the “Four Corner” schools was viewed as a “dream scenario” for Yormark in his ongoing pursuit of adding institutions in realignment.

When the four Pac-12 institutions join the league on August 2, 2024, the Big 12 will feature Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia as members.

During the 2023-24 Bowl Season, members of the new Big XII Conference finished with a record of 6-3 during postseason action.

