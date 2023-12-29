Wolverines Get Blown Out In Boise To Finish Non-Conference Schedule

OREM, Utah – The Wolverines of Utah Valley could not overcome a slow start against Boise State, falling 85-63 in their final non-conference test.

UVU (6-7) visited the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, December 29.

Trevin Dorius led the Wolverines with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Tanner Toolson added 11 points and Drake Allen chipped in 10.

Utah Valley shot 38 percent for the game while the Broncos hit 55.4 percent from the floor.

First Half

Utah Valley made 5-of-9 shots to open the game but five early turnovers allowed BSU to build a 15-12 lead at the under 12-minute timeout.

Trevin Dorius ended a drought of 2:55 without a field goal for the Wolverines when Tanner Toolson hit him about the rim for an alley-oop dunk that made the score 19-15 Broncos.

The BSU lead expanded to 36-20 with 4:33 to play after an 8-0 run.

UVU finished the half shooting 39.3 percent and hitting 1-of-7 shots from three. Boise State shot 60.7 percent from the floor to take a 48-31 halftime lead.

Second Half

BSU’s lead grew to 21 when O’mar Stanley threw down a dunk at the 17:32 mark.

Utah Valley used a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to 17, highlighted by a Trevan Leonhardt three.

The Wolverines wouldn’t get closer than 17 the rest of the way, eventually falling to 6-7 with an 85-63 loss.

Utah Valley opens Western Athletic Conference play at the UCCU Center against California Baptist on Thursday, January 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). The Wolverines are 7-3 all-time against the Lancers and have won the last three games in the series.

