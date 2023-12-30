Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-15 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Friday night, Utah Highway Patrol authorities say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound I-15 near 3200 South shortly after 10:15 p.m., according to UHP Cpl. Quincey Breuer. Crew attempted lifesaving efforts on a 51-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was on the freeway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed northbound I-15 at 3300 South for several hours while troopers investigated. The freeway has since reopened.