Kris Dunn Rises For Two-Handed Slam As Jazz Take On Miami Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – Normally known for his pesky defense and passing ability, but give seventh-year guard Kris Dunn a lane and he’ll take advantage.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

who needs a ball drop when you have a Kris DUNNK 💥#TakeNote | @KrisDunn3 pic.twitter.com/SzTVwj5kYO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2023

Dunn beat his defender at the free throw line and didn’t waste any time rising for the dunk when nobody got between him and the basket.

In his seventh start of the year, Dunn has two steals and two assists to go with his early dunk. The Jazz lead Miami 12-11 with 6:37 left in the opening period.

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy and Josh Richardson, along with forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

