Kelly Olynyk Uses Eurostep To Hit Reverse Layup Over Miami Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – They don’t call him Klynyk for nothing as jack-of-all-trades center Kelly Olynyk took advantage of an overzealous rookie defender to get an easy layup.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

If Kelly has a million fans, we’re one of them.⁰

If Kelly has one fan, it’s us.

⁰If Kelly has no fans, we’re dead. pic.twitter.com/YGTboW4LKQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2023

In his tenth season. Olynyk has been asked to do a little bit of everything in his two seasons with the Utah Jazz. On Saturday afternoon, the former Gonzaga Bulldog got rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of position with a sweet Eurostep dribble. Olynyk finished the play with a step0through reverse layup to give the Jazz a two-point lead.

Olynyk leads the Jazz with 11 first-half points as the Jazz trail Miami 38-37.

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy and Josh Richardson, along with forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Monday, January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @bpreece24