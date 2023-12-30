Ochai Agbaji Provides ‘Oh My!’ Moment With Shot Denial

SALT LAKE CITY – Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will likely think twice before challenging Utah Jazz second-year guard Ochai Agbaji at the rim.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

Herro thought he had a sure slam dunk in transition but the former Kansas Jayhawk sprinted back into the action before unleashing his full compliment of athleticism to elevate for a crowd-pleasing block.

Agbaji was just one of several defensive difference-makers for the Jazz in the opening 24 minutes. Kris Dunn has a block and two steals while Utah has six steals as a team.

Collin Sexton and Herro lead all scorers with 16 points apiece. Kelly Olynyk has 11 points as the only other Jazzman in double-figures.

A late goal-tending call against Bam Adebayo sent Miami into the break trailing 54-53.

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy, Josh Richardson, and forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

The Jazz welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Monday, January 1.

