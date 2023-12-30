Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Receives Tribute From BYU’s Cosmo

PROVO, Utah – People can not get enough of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot.

Count BYU mascot Cosmo as the latest to recognize the fallen internet sensation.

BYU’s Cosmo honors “Strawberry”

Before Saturday’s BYU men’s basketball game against Wyoming, Cosmo paid tribute to a fellow mascot legend.

before the game i want to take a moment of silence to recognize one of the best to ever do it @PopTartsBowl RIP King pic.twitter.com/upryMnIqoJ — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) December 30, 2023

BYU’s beloved mascot had a moment of silence for the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot at midcourt.

If you missed it, the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot, a pastry treat named “Strawberry,” became the first-ever edible mascot.

Pop-Tarts Bowl produced the first-ever edible mascot

After the inaugural bowl game named after a tasty pastry, which saw fellow Big 12 program Kansas State defeat NC State, Strawberry hopped into a toaster and emerged as an edible Pop-Tart for the K-State players and coaches to enjoy.

Since the video of that moment emerged, the internet has had a field day with memes and other tributes to the mascot legend.

It seemed that people were captivated by the edible mascot stunt. According to Sports Media Watch, the game pulled down 4.3 million viewers for one of the highest-rated games of the Bowl Season.

The Big 12 Conference has a tie-in to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Maybe next year, BYU football can have a turnaround and work its way into the game. Setting up an opportunity for Cosmo and the next Pop-Tart mascot to collaborate on content.

I’m not sure social media could handle that type of collab action, but we will be here for it if it happens.

