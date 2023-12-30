On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Receives Tribute From BYU's Cosmo

Dec 30, 2023, 4:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – People can not get enough of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot.

Count BYU mascot Cosmo as the latest to recognize the fallen internet sensation.

BYU’s Cosmo honors “Strawberry”

Before Saturday’s BYU men’s basketball game against Wyoming, Cosmo paid tribute to a fellow mascot legend.

BYU’s beloved mascot had a moment of silence for the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot at midcourt.

If you missed it, the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot, a pastry treat named “Strawberry,” became the first-ever edible mascot.

Pop-Tarts Bowl produced the first-ever edible mascot

After the inaugural bowl game named after a tasty pastry, which saw fellow Big 12 program Kansas State defeat NC State, Strawberry hopped into a toaster and emerged as an edible Pop-Tart for the K-State players and coaches to enjoy.

Since the video of that moment emerged, the internet has had a field day with memes and other tributes to the mascot legend.

It seemed that people were captivated by the edible mascot stunt. According to Sports Media Watch, the game pulled down 4.3 million viewers for one of the highest-rated games of the Bowl Season.

The Big 12 Conference has a tie-in to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Maybe next year, BYU football can have a turnaround and work its way into the game. Setting up an opportunity for Cosmo and the next Pop-Tart mascot to collaborate on content.

I’m not sure social media could handle that type of collab action, but we will be here for it if it happens.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

