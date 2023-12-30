Utah Jazz Take Third Quarter Lead With 8-0 Run Against Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie point guard Keyonte George is getting critical learning experience as the Utah Jazz battle and experienced Miami Heat team.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

📣 nothing gets the people (@deltacenter) goin’ quite like a Walker block to a Key three 📣 pic.twitter.com/BfTZz7ttsT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2023

Three George free throws and a corner three from the rookie spurred a late third-quarter run as the Jazz regained the lead against Miami. The run started with Utah trailing 73-67 when the former Baylor Bear was fouled on a three-point attempt.

George knocked down all three freebies before hitting a three in front of the Heat bench moments later. George has nine points, five rebounds, and an assist in 14 minutes of play against the Heat.

The Jazz and Heat are knotted at 88 headed to the final quarter.

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

don’t go anywhere, more to come! pic.twitter.com/zD1LXj1TFh — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 30, 2023

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy, Josh Richardson, and forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Monday, January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @bpreece24