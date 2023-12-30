On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

John Collins Steps Up In Fourth Quarter As Jazz Battle Heat Down Stretch

Dec 30, 2023, 5:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – First-year Jazzman John Collins is making up for a scoreless first three quarters with production on both ends in a nip-and-tuck game against Miami.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

RELATED: Jazz Take Third Quarter Lead Against Heat

Eight of Collins’ ten points have come in the final period, helping the Jazz take their largest lead of the game, six points, late against Miami.

Collins is one of six Jazz players in double-figures, led by 20 from Collin Sexton and 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for Kelly Olynyk.

Utah leads the Heat 108-104 with less than three minutes to play.

RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

RELATED: Miami Heat Offer Tough Test For Utah Jazz

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy, Josh Richardson, and forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Monday, January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video to stay current on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trailblazers Celebrate New Year In Style With OT Win Over FIU

Utah Tech snapped a four-game losing streak and won its second overtime game of the season with a 96-92 victory over FIU.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU Closes 2023 With Blowout Win Over Wyoming

BYU closes nonconference play with another blowout victory.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Blows Out Montana State Behind Career Night From Jones

Weber State Basketball remains undefeated in conference play with a blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats, 86-64.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blazing Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat

The Utah Jazz caught fire in the fourth quarter as they returned home to a win over the Miami Heat, 117-109.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Take Third Quarter Lead With 8-0 Run Against Heat

Keyonte George is getting critical learning experience as the Utah Jazz battle and experienced Miami Heat team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Receives Tribute From BYU’s Cosmo

From one legendary mascot to another.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

John Collins Steps Up In Fourth Quarter As Jazz Battle Heat Down Stretch