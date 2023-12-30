John Collins Steps Up In Fourth Quarter As Jazz Battle Heat Down Stretch

SALT LAKE CITY – First-year Jazzman John Collins is making up for a scoreless first three quarters with production on both ends in a nip-and-tuck game against Miami.

The Jazz (13-19) are hosting the Miami Heat (19-12) at Delta Center in a rare afternoon tip-off on Saturday, December 30.

here’s to more JC² moments in the new year 🥂 pic.twitter.com/0bAeCmabia — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2023

Eight of Collins’ ten points have come in the final period, helping the Jazz take their largest lead of the game, six points, late against Miami.

Collins is one of six Jazz players in double-figures, led by 20 from Collin Sexton and 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for Kelly Olynyk.

Utah leads the Heat 108-104 with less than three minutes to play.

Jimmy Butler Returns After 4-Game Absence

Miami Heat all-star guard Jimmy Butler returns to action against the Jazz after missing the Heat’s last four games with a calf injury. Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games this season.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (calf) is available to play in today’s game vs the Jazz. https://t.co/NqlJ1bWIPd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 30, 2023

Bam Adebayo’s 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and stellar defense anchors a well-coached Miami squad. Tyler Herro leads the team with 24.2 points and 4.2 assists on 46.6 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three.

The Heat will be without guards Kyle Lowy, Josh Richardson, and forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat enter Salt Lake City on game two of a five-game western conference road swing that could test the team’s postseason mettle. Miami beat Golden State on Thursday and will face the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns before returning to South Beach.

The Jazz welcome Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks into Delta Center on Monday, January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

