On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Blazing Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat

Dec 30, 2023, 5:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz caught fire in the fourth quarter as they returned home to a win over the Miami Heat, 117-109.

After making three of their first 27 shots from deep, the Jazz shot 6/9 from behind the arc in the fourth.

Collin Sexton and Keyonte George combined for 43 points. Bam Adebayo led the way for Miami with 28.

First Quarter

The Jazz forced six turnovers in the first eight minutes while only giving up one of their own.

With the turnover advantage, Utah led in the first. However, efficient shooting from Miami kept the score close.

For the second straight game, the Jazz brought a balanced offense where everyone got involved.

No player scored more than five points in the first quarter for Utah.

Tyler Herro and Kevin Love combined for 15 of Miami’s 28 first-quarter points.

Utah trailed by one going into the second, 28-27.

Second Quarter

Kelly Olynyk stepped up big for the Jazz in the second.

Whether it was off a post-up or a euro-step, Olynyk got easy look after easy look.

However, outside of Olynyk, the Jazz struggled to get shots to go. They made just two of their first 17 shots from three.

The Jazz were able to stay competitive despite the shooting struggles with an 18-3 points off turnovers advantage.

Collin Sexton started to heat up when Olynyk hit the bench. He scored nine of Utah’s 13 points to end the half.

Utah went into halftime up one, 54-53.

Third Quarter

13 of Miami’s first 20 points in the second half came from the charity stripe.

The Jazz continued to be ice cold from deep. They made just three of their first 27 attempts.

About halfway through the quarter, Jimmy Butler checked out and walked to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury.

The Jazz responded with an 8-0 run and regained the lead.

After a slow start, Jordan Clarkson hit some timely shots at the end of the third quarter to keep it close.

Utah and Miami were tied at the end of the third, 88-88.

Fourth Quarter

The opening minutes of the final quarter were filled with defense.

In the first four minutes, both Utah and Miami made just two field goals.

John Collins made two huge threes in the fourth. The second tied the game at 96 following a Miami run.

After a 12-3 run for the Jazz, Miami closed the lead with multiple trips to the free-throw line down the stretch.

Keyonte George was the MVP of the fourth quarter for Utah. He hit three triples and helped keep the Jazz out in front.

Utah held onto its lead and secured the 8-point win, 117-109.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Jazz beat Heat at home? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trailblazers Celebrate New Year In Style With OT Win Over FIU

Utah Tech snapped a four-game losing streak and won its second overtime game of the season with a 96-92 victory over FIU.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU Closes 2023 With Blowout Win Over Wyoming

BYU closes nonconference play with another blowout victory.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Blows Out Montana State Behind Career Night From Jones

Weber State Basketball remains undefeated in conference play with a blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats, 86-64.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Steps Up In Fourth Quarter As Jazz Battle Heat Down Stretch

John Collins is making up for a scoreless first three quarters with production on both ends in a nip-and-tuck game against Miami.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Take Third Quarter Lead With 8-0 Run Against Heat

Keyonte George is getting critical learning experience as the Utah Jazz battle and experienced Miami Heat team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Receives Tribute From BYU’s Cosmo

From one legendary mascot to another.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Blazing Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat