Blazing Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz caught fire in the fourth quarter as they returned home to a win over the Miami Heat, 117-109.

After making three of their first 27 shots from deep, the Jazz shot 6/9 from behind the arc in the fourth.

Collin Sexton and Keyonte George combined for 43 points. Bam Adebayo led the way for Miami with 28.

First Quarter

The Jazz forced six turnovers in the first eight minutes while only giving up one of their own.

With the turnover advantage, Utah led in the first. However, efficient shooting from Miami kept the score close.

For the second straight game, the Jazz brought a balanced offense where everyone got involved.

No player scored more than five points in the first quarter for Utah.

Tyler Herro and Kevin Love combined for 15 of Miami’s 28 first-quarter points.

Utah trailed by one going into the second, 28-27.

Second Quarter

Kelly Olynyk stepped up big for the Jazz in the second.

Whether it was off a post-up or a euro-step, Olynyk got easy look after easy look.

However, outside of Olynyk, the Jazz struggled to get shots to go. They made just two of their first 17 shots from three.

The Jazz were able to stay competitive despite the shooting struggles with an 18-3 points off turnovers advantage.

Collin Sexton started to heat up when Olynyk hit the bench. He scored nine of Utah’s 13 points to end the half.

Utah went into halftime up one, 54-53.

Third Quarter

13 of Miami’s first 20 points in the second half came from the charity stripe.

The Jazz continued to be ice cold from deep. They made just three of their first 27 attempts.

About halfway through the quarter, Jimmy Butler checked out and walked to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury.

The Jazz responded with an 8-0 run and regained the lead.

After a slow start, Jordan Clarkson hit some timely shots at the end of the third quarter to keep it close.

Utah and Miami were tied at the end of the third, 88-88.

Fourth Quarter

The opening minutes of the final quarter were filled with defense.

In the first four minutes, both Utah and Miami made just two field goals.

John Collins made two huge threes in the fourth. The second tied the game at 96 following a Miami run.

After a 12-3 run for the Jazz, Miami closed the lead with multiple trips to the free-throw line down the stretch.

Keyonte George was the MVP of the fourth quarter for Utah. He hit three triples and helped keep the Jazz out in front.

Utah held onto its lead and secured the 8-point win, 117-109.

