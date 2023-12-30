Weber State Basketball Blows Out Montana State Behind Career Night From Jones

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Basketball remains undefeated in conference play with a blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats, 86-64.

All five Wildcats starters scored in double-digits. Dillon Jones led the way with 29 points.

Weber State improved to 9-4 (2-0) with the win over the Bobcats.

A Montana 🧹 2-0 to start Big Sky play! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/7Ma28lL7Nc — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) December 30, 2023

First Half

Alex Tew got the Wildcats started with back-to-back makes from close range.

Weber State scored 44 of its 86 points in the paint.

An Alex Tew slam to get things going! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/gsZRzYG7kF — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) December 30, 2023

The Bobcats quickly learned that Weber State wasn’t just a threat on the inside.

The Wildcats shot 43% from three.

Aggression on offense led to 35 free-throw attempts for the Cats as well.

Montana State was able to keep it relatively close through the first ten minutes.

Weber State began pulling away as the halfway point of the first half passed. Numerous easy buckets doomed the Bobcats.

Weber State went on a 22-4 run, leaving Montana State shocked.

The Bobcats responded with a run of their own to close the lead to nine going into halftime.

Weber State led 43-34 at the break.

Second Half

Montana State made multiple efforts to get back into the game in the second half.

It felt like the Wildcats would make two shots for everyone that the Bobcats hit after halftime.

Dillon Jones continued to attack the rack and generate easy looks.

When the Wildcats started making threes in the second half, it started to look really bad for MSU.

The Bobcats shot just 40% from the field and 36% from three.

Weber State also outhustled Montana State on the glass. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle, 40-25.

After Dillon Jones tied his career-high with 29 points, substitutions came in and the Wildcats coasted to the victory.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Weber State Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.