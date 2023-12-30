Trailblazers Celebrate New Year In Style With OT Win Over FIU

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – Utah Tech snapped a four-game losing streak and won its second overtime game of the season with a 96-92 victory over FIU. The Trailblazers closed the non-conference portion of their schedule with the win.

The Trailblazers (5-7) hosted Florida International University at Burns Arena on Saturday, December 30.

Junior guard Noa Gonsalves made seven threes to lead five Trailblazers in double-figure scoring. The former Lehi Pioneer finished with three boards, an assist, and a steal in 39 minutes.

6’10 junior Tanner Christensen finished with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with five assists and four blocks. Christensen came into the game leading UTT with 11.7 points and 6.8 boards per contest.

Aric Demings made 10-of16 free throws to finish with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Angelo Kambala and Jaylen Searles combined to make five threes on their way to 11 points each.

The Trailblazers overcame a 39 percent shooting first half with a strong effort on both ends in the second half and overtime.

After trailing 39-36 at the break, Utah Tech held Florida International to less than 45 percent from the field the rest of the game. Javaunte Hawkins’ 27 points led all scorers. Arturo Dean added 21 points in the loss.

Utah Tech (5-7) begins Western Athletic Conference play against the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday, January 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT) in Seattle, Washington. UTT is 2-5 all-time and will be looking for their first road win against the Redhawks. The Trailblazers throttled Seattle 93-56 to close the 2022-23 regular season home schedule.

