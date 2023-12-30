On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Trailblazers Celebrate New Year In Style With OT Win Over FIU

Dec 30, 2023, 5:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – Utah Tech snapped a four-game losing streak and won its second overtime game of the season with a 96-92 victory over FIU. The Trailblazers closed the non-conference portion of their schedule with the win.

The Trailblazers (5-7) hosted Florida International University at Burns Arena on Saturday, December 30.

RELATED: Utah Tech Doomed By Slow Start In Boulder

Junior guard Noa Gonsalves made seven threes to lead five Trailblazers in double-figure scoring. The former Lehi Pioneer finished with three boards, an assist, and a steal in 39 minutes.

6’10 junior Tanner Christensen finished with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with five assists and four blocks. Christensen came into the game leading UTT  with 11.7 points and 6.8 boards per contest.

RELATED: Trailblazers Suffer Blowout Loss To North Dakota

Aric Demings made 10-of16 free throws to finish with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Angelo Kambala and Jaylen Searles combined to make five threes on their way to 11 points each.

The Trailblazers overcame a 39 percent shooting first half with a strong effort on both ends in the second half and overtime.

After trailing 39-36 at the break, Utah Tech held Florida International to less than 45 percent from the field the rest of the game. Javaunte Hawkins’ 27 points led all scorers. Arturo Dean added 21 points in the loss.

RELATED STORIES

Following The UTT Trailblazers With KSL Sports

Utah Tech (5-7) begins Western Athletic Conference play against the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday, January 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT) in Seattle, Washington. UTT is 2-5 all-time and will be looking for their first road win against the Redhawks. The Trailblazers throttled Seattle 93-56 to close the 2022-23 regular season home schedule.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Tech University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU Closes 2023 With Blowout Win Over Wyoming

BYU closes nonconference play with another blowout victory.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Blows Out Montana State Behind Career Night From Jones

Weber State Basketball remains undefeated in conference play with a blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats, 86-64.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blazing Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat

The Utah Jazz caught fire in the fourth quarter as they returned home to a win over the Miami Heat, 117-109.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Steps Up In Fourth Quarter As Jazz Battle Heat Down Stretch

John Collins is making up for a scoreless first three quarters with production on both ends in a nip-and-tuck game against Miami.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Take Third Quarter Lead With 8-0 Run Against Heat

Keyonte George is getting critical learning experience as the Utah Jazz battle and experienced Miami Heat team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Receives Tribute From BYU’s Cosmo

From one legendary mascot to another.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Trailblazers Celebrate New Year In Style With OT Win Over FIU