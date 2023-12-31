One person killed in Interstate 80 crash in Tooele County

TOOELE — An official with the Utah Highway Patrol says a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening has claimed the life of one person.

According to the Corp. Quincy Breuer, with the UHP, a single vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 60 in Tooele County when it left the highway and rolled into the westbound lanes.

Breuer says one individual was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. However, the UHP could not confirm if the driver was the person ejected.

The UHP says there were no other injuries reported, and no other vehicles involved.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.