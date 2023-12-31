On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person killed in Interstate 80 crash in Tooele County

Dec 30, 2023, 6:25 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — An official with the Utah Highway Patrol says a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening has claimed the life of one person.

According to the Corp. Quincy Breuer, with the UHP, a single vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 60 in Tooele County when it left the highway and rolled into the westbound lanes.

Breuer says one individual was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. However, the UHP could not confirm if the driver was the person ejected.

The UHP says there were no other injuries reported, and no other vehicles involved.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-15 Friday, south of Cedar City. (UHP)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man killed in rollover on I-15 south of Cedar City

A 27-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled he was ejected on Interstate 15 Friday.

1 day ago

scene of crash...

Brianna Chavez

Boy hit by car in Eagle Mountain expected to recover, family says

The family of a 10-year-old boy hit by a car in Eagle Mountain Tuesday said doctors are optimistic the boy will make a full recovery.

2 days ago

a man in a hospital bed and a truck through his wall...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah student fights to recover after truck crashed through his bedroom while he slept

The family of a Utah Valley University student is sharing updates on his recovery, after he was hit by a truck while sleeping in his own bed.

3 days ago

The Toyota Sequoia in the grass after the crash....

Michael Houck

UHP: Head-on crash kills woman, sends man to hospital in serious condition

A fatal crash closed a highway for several hours after a car crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on Tuesday afternoon.

4 days ago

File photo...

Michael Houck

Police: 10-year-old boy hit by car, flown to hospital with serious injuries

A boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Eagle Mountain Tuesday afternoon. 

4 days ago

FILE...

Michael Houck

Suspected DUI driver injures 8 bystanders during police chase

A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop, driving off the road, and hitting four other cars Sunday evening.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

One person killed in Interstate 80 crash in Tooele County