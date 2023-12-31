Vehicle turns into TRAX train, no serious injuries, Green Line service disrupted

SALT LAKE CITY — An vehicle collision with a TRAX train Saturday night caused disruption to the Green Line, according to UTA officials.

According to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA, a vehicle turned left into the the path of the Green Line train. He says the three people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. None of the injuries required hospitalization.

Arky says the vehicle ended up being towed away. He also says the train will be towed back to the yard.

Additionally, a bus bridge is in place between the Airport and Fair Park stations.

Trains on the Green Line will turn around at 1940 W. North Temple and Fair Park.

#TRAX Update 8:15 PM: The train that was involved in the accident is being towed back to the yard. Green Line trains will continue to turn around at 1940 W N Temple and Fairpark. A bus bridge has been dispatched to operate in between those Stations. Expect delays. — Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) December 31, 2023

;