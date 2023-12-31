On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Vehicle turns into TRAX train, no serious injuries, Green Line service disrupted

Dec 30, 2023, 8:37 PM | Updated: 8:40 pm

A vehicle turned into a TRAX train Saturday night. While only minor injuries were reported, the inc...

A vehicle turned into a TRAX train Saturday night. While only minor injuries were reported, the incident disrupted service on the Green Line. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An vehicle collision with a TRAX train Saturday night caused disruption to the Green Line, according to UTA officials.

According to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA, a vehicle turned left into the the path of the Green Line train. He says the three people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. None of the injuries required hospitalization.

Arky says the vehicle ended up being towed away. He also says the train will be towed back to the yard.

Additionally, a bus bridge is in place between the Airport and Fair Park stations.

Trains on the Green Line will turn around at 1940 W. North Temple and Fair Park.

