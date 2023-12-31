On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Pedestrian hit, killed in Taylorsville; investigation ongoing

Dec 31, 2023, 9:49 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

FILE PHOTO...

Police lights (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — One person was hit and killed by a car while they were walking in Taylorsville early Sunday morning. The victim has not been identified.

Sgt. Keller with Taylorsville Police Department said that the pedestrian was struck at approximately 2:21 a.m. in the area of 4900 S 4015 West.

Keller said emergency aid was provided by first responders at the scene of the crash, but when a fire crew arrived, the victim was pronounced dead. He said the cause of the incident is being investigated by a traffic investigation team and medical examiners; it is not known at this time if the pedestrian was inside a crossing walk when they were hit.

The condition of the driver at the time of impact is also being investigated. Keller said the driver cooperated after the incident and remained on the scene. The vehicle is being held and examined as part of the investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

