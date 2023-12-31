Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Flies For Touchdown On New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier flew out of the backfield for a 75-yard touchdown reception during the Atlanta Falcons‘ Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyler Allgeier scores in back-to-back games

The Bears hosted the Falcons at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31.

With 14:00 remaining in the first half, Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke dumped the ball off to Allgeier, who found a seam and broke loose down the sideline. The former BYU star took the ball 75 yards to the house for his first touchdown reception of the 2023 season. Allgeier’s first NFL touchdown catch came during his rookie season in 2022.

Allgeier’s touchdown catch gave the Falcons their first points of the game and cut Chicago’s lead to 14-7.

The touchdown reception resulted in a one-play, 75-yard drive by the Falcons that took only 14 seconds off of the game clock.

After the score, Allgeier had one reception for 75 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield. On the ground, Allgeier had one carry for five yards.

The former BYU standout entered Week 17 having recorded 175 carries for 646 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’d also caught 14 passes for 108 yards.

The Falcons came into the matchup with the Bears owning a 7-8 record.

Atlanta’s game against Chicago is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

