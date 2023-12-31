Saints QB Taysom Hill Grabs Touchdown Catch Against Buccaneers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill snagged a touchdown catch for the second time this season during the Week 17 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill scores in Tampa

The Buccaneers hosted the Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, December 31.

With 1:53 left to play in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr connected with Hill at the near pylon for a 22-yard touchdown. Hill’s score gave the Saints a 14-0 lead.

It was the 11th touchdown reception of the former BYU star’s NFL career.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 3:47.

After the touchdown catch, Hill had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. He was also 1/1 passing for 11 yards.

Hill entered the game having recorded 27 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown this season. He’d also run the ball 73 times for 349 yards and four touchdowns. As a quarterback in 2023, Hill was 5/9 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints came into Week 17 with a 7-8 record.

New Orleans’ game against Tampa Bay is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

#PlayOfTheDay (2014): BYU QB Taysom Hill hurdles his way to one of his three rushing touchdowns against Texas. BYU could not be stopped as they dismantled the Longhorns 41-7 in Austin. pic.twitter.com/42MRhDh4Oa — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) August 9, 2020

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

