Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Tosses Second Touchdown Pass Of 2023 Season

Dec 31, 2023, 2:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley threw his second touchdown pass of the 2023 season in the Baltimore Ravens‘ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tyler Huntley throws touchdown pass in Week 17

The Ravens hosted the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, December 31.

With 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, Huntley connected with Charlie Kolar for a 19-yard touchdown. The score pushed Baltimore’s lead to 56-19.

Huntley’s toss capped a three-play, eight-yard drive that took 1:35.

The Ravens held the Dolphins scoreless for the rest of the contest and won the game by 37 points.

Huntley finished the afternoon 1/1 passing for 19 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball once for a one-yard loss. Huntley entered the game having thrown for 38 yards and a touchdown this season.

With the win, the Ravens improved their record to 13-3 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

