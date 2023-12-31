Steelers RB Jaylen Warrens Weaves Into End Zone Against Seahawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren found paydirt for the fourth time this season during the Week 17 NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers on Seattle Seahawks.

East High products scores against Seahawks

The Seahawks hosted the Steelers at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, December 31.

With 1:47 remaining in the opening quarter, the second-year running back worked his way through the offensive line and through the secondary before crossing the goal line for an 18-yard run and six points.

Warren’s touchdown gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

The touchdown capped a 14-play, 8-yard drive that lasted 7:57.

Pittsburgh ended up beating Seattle, 30-23.

Warren finished the game with 13 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 23 yards out of the backfield. The running back entered Week 17 having recorded 127 carries for 676 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’d also hauled in 52 receptions for 330 yards.

With the win, the Steelers improved their record to 9-7.

Pittsburgh’s next game is its regular season finale on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

About Jaylen Warren

Before his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

