On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men’s Basketball Grinds A Win Against Washington

Dec 31, 2023, 6:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up the last game of 2023 on New Year’s Eve hosting the Washington Huskies at home in the Huntsman Center.

Earlier in the week, Utah handled business against the Washington State Cougars before finishing out 2023 with a final win against the Huskies.

The Utes got off to a hot start in the first half leading a good chunk of the way, but UW battled back and took the lead at the 7:08 mark in the first half. Utah struggled to get out of their own way at the half trailing the Huskies, 46-35.

Utah finished the night strong after some continued struggles to start the second half with a 95-90 win over Washington.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule In 2024

Utah will be on the road next week to start the New Year, taking on the Arizona schools.

The Utes will tip-off against ASU first on Thursday, January 4 with a 9:00 pm MT start that can be viewed on ESPN2.  Utah will then focus on No. 4 Arizona on Saturday, January 6 with a 6:00 pm MT tip-off that will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Washington Vs. Utah

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against Washington

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson– 34 points (career high)
  • Rebound Leader: Gabe Madsen – 9 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Branden Carlson– 7 assists

Carlson went 14-23 from the paint, 3-5 from the three, and 3-4 from the line to earn his team high and career high 34 points. Carlson was also good for seven rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes of play.

Rollie Worster came in second with 14 points going 5-11 in the field, 1-4 at the three, and 2-4 at the line including six rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal.

Utah had a two-way tie for third in scoring between former Husky, Cole Bajema, and Gabe Madsen with 11 points apiece.

The Runnin’ Utes also had a two-way tie for fourth with Keba Keita and Deivon Smith chipping in nine points apiece to round out the night.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Huskies

The Utes were 53% from the field, 36% from the three, and 45% from the line shooting against Washington.

Utah collected 48 team rebounds, 20 assists, four blocks, and five steals as they battled their way to a win over Washington.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Bench QB Jaren Hall After Rough First Half Against Packers

The Minnesota Vikings benched former BYU QB and NFL rookie Jaren Hall to start the third quarter of their Week 17 game against the Packers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steelers RB Jaylen Warrens Weaves Into End Zone Against Seahawks

Jaylen Warren found paydirt for the fourth time this season during the Week 17 NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers on Seattle Seahawks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Tosses Second Touchdown Pass Of 2023 Season

Tyler Huntley threw his second touchdown pass of the 2023 season in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints QB Taysom Hill Grabs Touchdown Catch Against Buccaneers

Taysom Hill snagged a touchdown catch for the second time this season during the Week 17 NFL game between the Saints and Buccaneers.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Flies For Touchdown On New Year’s Eve

Tyler Allgeier flew out of the backfield for a 75-yard touchdown reception during the Atlanta Falcons' Week 17 game against the Bears.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Thunderbirds Pull Away Late To Win Second Straight Game

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds used a second half push to pull away from the Pioneers in a 95-78 win.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Men’s Basketball Grinds A Win Against Washington