Utah Men’s Basketball Grinds A Win Against Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up the last game of 2023 on New Year’s Eve hosting the Washington Huskies at home in the Huntsman Center.

Earlier in the week, Utah handled business against the Washington State Cougars before finishing out 2023 with a final win against the Huskies.

The Utes got off to a hot start in the first half leading a good chunk of the way, but UW battled back and took the lead at the 7:08 mark in the first half. Utah struggled to get out of their own way at the half trailing the Huskies, 46-35.

Utah finished the night strong after some continued struggles to start the second half with a 95-90 win over Washington.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Errrr, UTES WIN! The Runnin’ Utes get a 95-90 win over the Washington Huskies on New Year’s Eve.#GoUtes #UteProud #LightTheU pic.twitter.com/boDOhAzp6w — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 1, 2024

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule In 2024

Utah will be on the road next week to start the New Year, taking on the Arizona schools.

The Utes will tip-off against ASU first on Thursday, January 4 with a 9:00 pm MT start that can be viewed on ESPN2. Utah will then focus on No. 4 Arizona on Saturday, January 6 with a 6:00 pm MT tip-off that will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Washington Vs. Utah

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against Washington

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson– 34 points (career high)

Rebound Leader: Gabe Madsen – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Branden Carlson– 7 assists

Carlson went 14-23 from the paint, 3-5 from the three, and 3-4 from the line to earn his team high and career high 34 points. Carlson was also good for seven rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes of play.

Rollie Worster came in second with 14 points going 5-11 in the field, 1-4 at the three, and 2-4 at the line including six rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal.

Utah had a two-way tie for third in scoring between former Husky, Cole Bajema, and Gabe Madsen with 11 points apiece.

The Runnin’ Utes also had a two-way tie for fourth with Keba Keita and Deivon Smith chipping in nine points apiece to round out the night.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Huskies

The Utes were 53% from the field, 36% from the three, and 45% from the line shooting against Washington.

Utah collected 48 team rebounds, 20 assists, four blocks, and five steals as they battled their way to a win over Washington.

