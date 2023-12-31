Vikings Bench QB Jaren Hall After Rough First Half Against Packers

On the Site:
Dec 31, 2023, 8:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Vikings benched former BYU quarterback and NFL rookie Jaren Hall to start the third quarter of their Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings bench former BYU QB Jaren Hall vs. Packers

The Vikings hosted Jordan Love and the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 31.

It was Hall’s second career start and his first since November 5.

After a rough first two quarters, the Vikings started Nick Mullens in place of Hall to start the second half.

During the first half, the former BYU signal-caller was 5/10 passing for 67 yards and one interception. He posted a passer rating of 32.1.

Hall also ran the ball twice for a total of four yards.

He lost one fumble for a total of two turnovers in the half.

Hall entered Week 17 having thrown for 101 yards on 8/10 passing in his first two games of action. After replacing an injured Kirk Cousins in Minnesota’s win over the Packers on October 29, Hall started his first game against the Atlanta Falcons a week later.

Minnesota’s game against Green Bay is broadcast on KSL 5 TV.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, Hall was selected by the Vikings with the No. 164 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

