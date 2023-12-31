Love Conquers Hall On Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a four-touchdown performance on Sunday Night Football.

Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Jaren Hall & Vikings

The Vikings hosted Love and the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 31.

The former USU standout carried Green Bay to a big victory after throwing three touchdown passes and running for another.

Green Bay Packers. Win and in next week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8QVvYt7wbt — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Love’s first touchdown came on a 33-yard pass to Jayden Reed to give the Packers a 10-0 lead with 5:10 left to play in the first quarter.

Late in the first half, Love scored his second touchdown on a quarterback keeper that resulted in a two-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-3 game with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter.

With eight seconds left in the first half, Love found Reed again, this time for a 25-yard touchdown. Love’s second touchdown throw extended Green Bay’s lead to 23-3 before halftime.

In the third quarter, Love threw his third and final touchdown pass of the game, a nine-yard strike to Bo Melton. Love’s fourth total score stretched the Packers’ advantage to 30-3.

By comparison, Hall and the Vikings struggled on their home turf. The former BYU quarterback was benched after a rough first half and replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter.

RELATED: Vikings Bench QB Jaren Hall After Rough First Half Against Packers

The Packers went on to defeat the Vikings, 33-10.

Love finished the night 24/33 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 125.3 passer rating. Love added two rushes for two yards and a touchdown with his legs.

The former Aggie came into the contest having thrown for 3,587 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 8-8 this season, including 4-5 on the road.

Green Bay’s next game is its regular season finale at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Before the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland