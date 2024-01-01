Riverdale police say missing foreign exchange student found safe was victim of ‘cyber kidnapping’

RIVERDALE — Riverdale police said Sunday night that a missing 17-year-old foreign exchange student has been found safe and that he was the victim of “cyber kidnapping.”

Kai Zhuang was reported missing Thursday. Police asked for the public’s help to find him Friday and said he was considered endangered because Kai’s family in China had received a ransom note and it appeared he may have been kidnapped. Saturday, officials said it was possible he was camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said Sunday that Kai was “manipulated and controlled” by “cyber kidnappers” who made him believe that his family in China was threatened, and that the family had paid $80,000 “due to continuous threats from the kidnappers” after seeing a photograph that made it appear that “he was being held captive and was in danger.”

Kai was found Sunday by a Riverdale detective in the mountains near Brigham City “alive but very cold and scared. The victim was relieved to see police. The victim had no heat source inside the tent, only a heat blanket, a sleeping bag, limited food and water and several phones that were presumed to be used to carry out the cyber kidnapping,” Warren said in a statement.