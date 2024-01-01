On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘You can change your life.’ MADD Utah President urges responsibility to prevent impaired driving

Dec 31, 2023, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Art Brown speaks up so others don’t have to suffer the way his family did.

He has told the story of what happened 23 years ago many times. It started for him with a phone call on New Years Eve, 1999.

“(She) said, ‘I’ve been in a terrible crash,'” Brown said. “She said, ‘I’m going with my husband to another hospital. Two of my children are being life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital, and I don’t think one of them is going to make it.'”

The family had been struck by a drunk driver at I-15 and 3300 South. Brown says his 4-month-old grandson was taken off of life-support a couple of days later.

“It’s a tragedy that that rolls forward in all of your life,” Brown said. “Every holiday there’s missing chairs and it just shatters your life that you have to go on and be functional, but it’s never the same.”

As the current President and longtime member of Utah’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Brown urges people each year to do what needs to be done to keep the roads safe; getting a ride with a friend, calling an Uber or Lyft or taxi.

Decisions of others

But he also says we need to watch for the choices others might be making around us.

“If you know somebody’s been drinking, help them find a safe way home,” Brown said. “It’s important that we have to step up and encourage people everywhere to don’t drink and drive. And if you know somebody that is you should try to prevail otherwise.”

Early Sunday evening, Brown was bringing refreshments for Utah Highway Patrol troopers who were preparing to work overnight on Utah’s roads. Each New Year’s Eve, they staff up by the hundreds statewide, to try and get impaired drivers off the road before they can cause any damage.

But as Brown reminds us, they can’t be everywhere.

“You can change your life,” Brown said. “It’s not just being arrested. You may die or you may live. And your friend that drives with you may die or you may be arrested.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Badly burned from the August wildfires on Maui, Lahaina’s historic banyan tree is showing signs o...

Tamara Vaifanua

Banyan tree showing signs of life following the Maui wildfires

Badly burned from the August wildfires on Maui, Lahaina’s historic banyan tree is showing signs of life. 

3 hours ago

Kai Zhuang, 17. (Riverdale Police Department)...

Roy Burton

Riverdale police say missing foreign exchange student found safe was victim of ‘cyber kidnapping’

Riverdale police said Sunday night that a missing 17-year-old foreign exchange student has been found safe and that he was the victim of "cyber kidnapping."

4 hours ago

Tremonton fire officials say the occupants of a fourplex of townhomes were displaced Sunday evening...

Mark Jones

Occupants in a Tremonton fourplex are displaced following Sunday fire

Tremonton fire officials say the occupants of a fourplex of townhomes were displaced Sunday evening following a fire in one of the units.

4 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Murray police announce arrest in shooting that left two people dead

Detectives with the Murray Police Department announced Sunday the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

9 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Woman found unresponsive in Parowan has died, police say

Officials with the Parowan Police Department say a woman who was found unresponsive Saturday morning has died.

9 hours ago

Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel in Miami, Florida on ...

Carter Williams

Mickey Mouse is headed to public domain, along with these notable works

SALT LAKE CITY — Mickey and Minnie Mouse are about to sail into the world of the public domain, along with countless other classic characters from literature and film, as 2024 arrives. They will join a vault of ideas that no longer have intellectual property rights protection, allowing anyone to build on these works or […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘You can change your life.’ MADD Utah President urges responsibility to prevent impaired driving