Local NFL Players Ring In New Year With Big Plays In Week 17
Dec 31, 2023, 9:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 17th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 17 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New York Giants on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Atlanta’s 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
The former Utah quarterback was 1/1 passing for 19 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Year’s Eve. Huntley also had one carry for a one-yard loss.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Baltimore’s 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (10-6)
The former Utah tight end had four receptions for 87 yards in Buffalo’s 27-21 win over the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (7-9)
The former Utah defensive back had two tackles in Chicago’s 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-5)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday, December 28.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (8-8)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers on New Year’s Eve, 16-9.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
The former Utah kicker was 3/3 on field goals in Indianapolis’ 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
The former Utah running back was inactive for Indianapolis’ 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)
The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles and three solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 26-0 win over the Carolina Panthers on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
The former Utah tight end and the Raiders suffered a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve, 23-13.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles suffered a 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New York Giants on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
The former Utah defensive back had 10 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
The former Utah punter punted the ball twice with an average of 38.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-12)
The former Utah linebacker had 12 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Washington’s 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-12)
The former Utah safety had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Washington’s 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (8-8)
- Next Game: Regular season finale @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
- Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (6-10)
- Next Game: Regular season finale @ New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-12)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
The former BYU running back had one reception for 75 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Eve. Allgeier also had five carries for 13 yards.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-5)
The former BYU linebacker had 16 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Cleveland’s 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday, December 28.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (8-8)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, 33-10.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Eve, 23-20.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 19 yards and two carries for 19 yards in Los Angeles’ 26-25 win over the New York Giants on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-5)
The former BYU running back had four carries for 12 yards in Miami’s 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
The former BYU quarterback was 5/10 passing for 67 yards and an interception in Minnesota’s 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hall also ran the ball twice for four yards and lost a fumble.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
The former BYU defensive lineman had six total tackles and two solo tackles in Minnesota’s 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The former BYU quarterback had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve. Hill was also 1/2 passing for 11 yards and had two carries for one yard.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The former BYU running back had 19 carries for 58 yards in New Orleans’ 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve. Williams also had four receptions for 13 yards.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-10)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New York’s 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, December 28.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
The former BYU linebacker had six total tackles and two solo tackles in San Francisco’s 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
- Next Game: Regular season finale @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (5-11)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-14)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-12)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (7-9)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve, 37-17.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
The former Utah State defensive back was inactive for Cincinnati’s 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (8-8)
The former Utah State quarterback was 24/33 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Love added two carries for two yards and a touchdown.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
The former Utah State linebacker had 14 total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Seattle’s 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one catch for no gain in Tampa Bay’s 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on New Year’s Eve. Thompkins also returned two punts for 21 yards.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-12)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-14)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (8-8)
- Next Game: Regular season finale @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (10-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Buffalo’s 27-21 win over the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had two tackles in Los Angeles’ 26-25 win over the New York Giants on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for 14 yards in New Orleans’ 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve. Shaheed also returned two kickoffs for 41 yards and two punts for 27 yards.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New York Giants on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (7-9)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman recovered a fumble in Chicago’s 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (7-9)
The former Judge Memorial standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (7-9)
The former Orem standout and the Bears beat the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Eve, 37-17.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (8-8)
The former Bingham standout had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-5)
The former East standout played 16 snaps on defense in Cleveland’s 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday, December 28.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (11-5)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, December 30.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (9-7)
The former Bingham standout had two receptions for 19 yards in Houston’s 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (7-9)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-11)
The former Orem standout had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and two pass breakups in Los Angeles’ 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on New Year’s Eve.
Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (9-7)
The former East and Snow College standout had 13 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Eve. Warren also had four receptions for 23 yards.
Next Game: Regular season finale @ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Practice Squad
- Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-11)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (8-8)
- Next Game: Regular season finale @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-4)
- Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 7 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).
