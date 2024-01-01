Driver arrested after ‘deliberately’ crashing into police cars during suspected DUI pursuit, deputies say

RIVERDALE — One person was taken into custody after they deliberately collided with two police vehicles during a pursuit through parts of Weber County, authorities said.

Sgt. Terance Lavely with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported DUI incident in the lower Uintah area on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle in question was later located near Riverdale Road and 1900 West in Roy.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the scene and evaded authorities. Lavely said the pursuit extended through Roy and Riverdale, with multiple agencies assisting in the effort.

“During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately collided with two police vehicles,” deputies said in a press release. Officers then shot at the vehicle.

Officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries in the incident, but authorities did not say if those injuries occurred during the pursuit, vehicle collisions or shooting. Everyone has since been cleared medically, according to deputies.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.