Utah Women’s Basketball Drops In AP Top 25 After Colorado Buffaloes Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Lynne Roberts’ Utah Utes (10-3, 0-1 in conference play) dropped a few more spots to No. 15 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after a loss to No. 8 Colorado last week to open Pac-12 play.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 1.

Utah opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Week Nine AP Top 25: January 1, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) SEC UCLA Bruins (12-0) Pac-12 North Carolina State Wolfpack (13-0) ACC Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) Big Ten Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) Pac-12 Baylor Bears (12-0) Big 12 LSU (13-1) SEC Stanford Cardinal (13-1) Pac-12 USC Trojans (10-1) Pac-12 Texas Longhorns (13-1) Big 12 Kansas State (13-1) Big 12 UConn Huskies (10-3) Big East Virgina Tech (10-2) ACC Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) Big 10 Utah Utes (10-3) Pac-12 Notre Dame (9-2) ACC Louisville Cardinal (12-2) ACC Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) WCC Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) Big East Ohio State (10-3) Big 10 Creighton Blue Jays (10-2) Big East Florida State Seminoles (11-3) ACC TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) Big 12 West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) Big 12 Syracuse Orange (11-1) ACC

POLL ALERT: South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, though no longer unanimous; Syracuse enters AP Top 25. Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/p2cnhP9bwj — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 1, 2024

The Utes will continue their road tour to start Pac-12 play this week, taking on the Arizona schools.

Utah will start with Arizona State on Friday, January 5 with tip-off set for 7:00 pm MT. On Sunday, January 7, the Utes will turn their attention to Arizona with a 12:00 pm MT tip.

Both games can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

