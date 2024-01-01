On the Site:
Utah Women's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25 After Colorado Buffaloes Loss

Jan 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Lynne Roberts’ Utah Utes (10-3, 0-1 in conference play) dropped a few more spots to No. 15 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after a loss to No. 8 Colorado last week to open Pac-12 play.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 1.

Utah opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Week Nine AP Top 25: January 1, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) SEC
  2. UCLA Bruins (12-0) Pac-12
  3. North Carolina State Wolfpack (13-0) ACC
  4. Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) Big Ten
  5. Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) Pac-12
  6. Baylor Bears (12-0) Big 12
  7. LSU (13-1) SEC
  8. Stanford Cardinal (13-1) Pac-12
  9. USC Trojans (10-1) Pac-12
  10. Texas Longhorns (13-1) Big 12
  11. Kansas State (13-1) Big 12
  12. UConn Huskies (10-3) Big East
  13. Virgina Tech (10-2) ACC
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) Big 10
  15. Utah Utes (10-3) Pac-12
  16. Notre Dame (9-2) ACC
  17. Louisville Cardinal (12-2) ACC
  18. Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) WCC
  19. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) Big East
  20. Ohio State (10-3) Big 10
  21. Creighton Blue Jays (10-2) Big East
  22. Florida State Seminoles (11-3) ACC
  23. TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) Big 12
  24. West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) Big 12
  25. Syracuse Orange (11-1) ACC

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes will continue their road tour to start Pac-12 play this week, taking on the Arizona schools.

Utah will start with Arizona State on Friday, January 5 with tip-off set for 7:00 pm MT. On Sunday, January 7, the Utes will turn their attention to Arizona with a 12:00 pm MT tip.

Both games can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

