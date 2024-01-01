On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Vernal man found dead in home after fire

Jan 1, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 1:40 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Police have confirmed Mark Bingham was the suspect identified in the killing of 72-year-old Patricia Bingham, his mother. Click here for more.

VERNAL — A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a Uintah County residence that caught fire on New Year’s Eve.

Vernal police and firefighters responded to the home on Sunday and located the man’s body while fighting the fire.

The man was identified as Mark Ryan Bingham, of Vernal.

Authorities did not release a cause for the fire and said their investigation is ongoing. Shortly after this investigation started, police responded to a Naples care facility after a 72-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The woman was identified by police as Patricia Bingham, Mark’s mother.

FILE: Volunteers from Samaritan's Purse (R) help a daughter search for family items in the rubble o...

Tamara Vaifanua

Maui Strong Fund raises over $165M, aims to rebuild affordable housing for island families

The Maui Strong Fundraiser drew more funds for the nonprofit that put the fund together than any other in its history. To finish the job and make Lahaina livable going forward, the fund needs more donations to ensure families can stay on the island.

1 hour ago

Qualtrics CEO and Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith, has plans to create a "tech incubator," where people...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Ryan Smith aims to create ‘iconic’ tech incubator in Provo

Qualtrics CEO and Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith, has plans to create a "tech incubator," where people with startup ideas can live and work to bring their visions to life in a new Provo community at the base of Provo Canyon.

2 hours ago

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Police: 72-year-old woman shot, killed by son at care facility; suspect found dead in Vernal house fire

A 72-year-old woman is dead after being shot. Crews were called to assist her in a residential care facility where she died shortly after they got there.

2 hours ago

(Weber County Sheriff's Office)...

Josh Ellis

Driver arrested after ‘deliberately’ crashing into police cars during suspected DUI pursuit, deputies say

One person was taken into custody after they deliberately collided with two police vehicles during a pursuit through parts of Weber County, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Badly burned from the August wildfires on Maui, Lahaina’s historic banyan tree is showing signs o...

Tamara Vaifanua

Banyan tree showing signs of life following the Maui wildfires

Badly burned from the August wildfires on Maui, Lahaina’s historic banyan tree is showing signs of life. 

16 hours ago

Utah Highway Patrol troopers prepared Sunday night to work overnight on Utah's roads. Each New Year...

Mike Anderson

‘You can change your life’: MADD Utah president urges responsibility to prevent impaired driving

Art Brown has been fighting against drunk and impaired driving for 23 years, ever since he lost a 4-month-old grandson.

16 hours ago

