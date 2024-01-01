Vernal man found dead in home after fire

UPDATE: Police have confirmed Mark Bingham was the suspect identified in the killing of 72-year-old Patricia Bingham, his mother. Click here for more.

VERNAL — A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a Uintah County residence that caught fire on New Year’s Eve.

Vernal police and firefighters responded to the home on Sunday and located the man’s body while fighting the fire.

The man was identified as Mark Ryan Bingham, of Vernal.

Authorities did not release a cause for the fire and said their investigation is ongoing. Shortly after this investigation started, police responded to a Naples care facility after a 72-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The woman was identified by police as Patricia Bingham, Mark’s mother.