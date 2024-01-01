On the Site:
BYU Basketball Reaches Season-High Ranking In Latest AP Top 25

Jan 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball is preparing for its inaugural Big 12 schedule with a season-high ranking in the AP Top 25.

On New Year’s Day, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released for week nine of the season.

BYU basketball is at No. 12 in the AP Top 25

The 12-1 BYU Cougars jumped up two spots to No. 12 in the rankings after a week that saw them close out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a blowout win over Wyoming.

The No. 12 ranking is the highest BYU has been ranked this season. It’s also tied for the highest ranking for a BYU team during the Mark Pope era (since 2019).

BYU was ranked No. 12 in 2021 when they jumped out to a 6-0 record that year. They then lost to Utah Valley, causing them to tumble down the rankings.

Over the history of the AP Top 25 poll, BYU is 13-7 all-time in games when ranked No. 12.

Utah Utes receiving votes

The one team that has defeated BYU this season, Utah, made a case to crack into the rankings after two Pac-12 wins over Washington State and Washington, but the Utes remain just outside the Top 25.

BYU tips off Big 12 action this week

Next up for BYU is their much-anticipated Big 12 opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, January 6, inside the Marriott Center. Tip-off for the game is at 8 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

AP Top 25: Where is BYU basketball ranked?

1. Purdue (12-1)

2. Kansas (12-1)

3. Houston (13-0)

4. UConn (11-2)

5. Tennessee (9-3)

6. Kentucky (10-2)

7. Marquette (11-3)

8. North Carolina (9-3)

9. Illinois (10-2)

10. Arizona (10-3)

11. Oklahoma (12-1)

12. BYU (12-1)

13. Colorado State (12-1)

14. Duke (9-3)

15. Memphis (11-2)

16. Clemson (11-1)

17. Florida Atlantic (10-3)

18. Baylor (10-2)

19. James Madison (13-0)

20. Texas (10-2)

21. Wisconsin (9-3)

22. Ole Miss (13-0)

23. Providence (11-2)

24. Gonzaga (9-4)

25. Auburn (10-2)

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa State 22, Michigan State 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio State 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi State 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

