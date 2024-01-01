Jazz Open New Year At Home Against Mavericks

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will kick off 2024 at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz enter the new year with a fully healthy roster as they look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks will close a three-game road trip with a winning record after splitting their first two games in Minnesota and Golden State.

Jazz Playing Best Basketball Of The Season

The Jazz will face the Mavericks having played their best basketball of the season over the second half of December.

Though they sit at just 14-19 overall, the Jazz have won four of their last five games and seven of their last 10.

The streak coincides with improved health throughout the roster after a string of injuries to open the year.

With their recent success, the Jazz sit just 2.5 games back of the 10th and final play-in tournament spot in the West.

Mavericks Look For Momentum Before Homestand

The Mavericks are hoping to snap a recent string of poor play as they prepare to host an extended homestand.

Dallas is just 4-6 in its last 10 games and has dropped to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

After facing the Jazz the Mavericks will return to Dallas where they will play a season-high seven consecutive games at home.

Luka Doncic (quad), Kyrie Irving (heel), Dante Exum (heel), and Seth Curry (illness) are all listed as questionable against the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Mavericks

The Jazz will face the Mavericks on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

