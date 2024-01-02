On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

22 people transported to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Sevier County

Jan 1, 2024, 5:10 PM

Driver killed...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

MONROE CITY, Utah — Twenty-two people were transported to the hospital in Monroe City for carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday.

According to a release provided by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to two medical calls at the Monroe East chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The first involved a 4-year-old girl who was having breathing problems, but because she had been sick earlier in the week, her symptoms were believed to be from the earlier illness.

A man was also feeling sick and thought he was having low blood sugar complications. The man sought treatment on his own.

When another family reported all having headaches when they arrived home from church, the Monroe City Fire Department was called to check the building to check for carbon monoxide.

The fire department found higher levels of carbon monoxide in the church and the building was evacuated.

Later Sunday evening, several individuals reported being ill and sought treatment at Sevier Valley Hospital.

“In all, 22 individuals were needing to be transported to hospitals out of the area for carbon monoxide poisoning treatment. This required ten ambulance transports to get everyone to a hospital that had a hyperbaric chamber that could treat the patients,” the release stated.

Because Sevier County EMS did not have enough ambulances to transport the impacted people, other agencies were contacted and assisted in hospital transports.

Additionally, several individuals who were not as critical were able to transport themselves.

