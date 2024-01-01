On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Simone Fontecchio Jumps Out To Fast Start Against Dallas Mavericks

Jan 1, 2024, 7:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz fans might begin to think Fontecchio means ‘Happy New Year’ in Italian after the second-year forward got off to a fast start on New Year’s Day.

The Jazz (14-19) are hosting Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) at Delta Center in a New Year’s Day slugfest.

RELATED: Hot Fourth Quarter Leads Utah Jazz Over Heat

Fontecchio scored 12 of Utah’s first 16 points, knocking down three shots from deep in the opening five minutes.

The second-year forward is averaging 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.

Utah leads the Mavericks 19-17 midway through the first period.

RELATED STORIES

Fast-Paced Mavs Get Healthy In Salt Lake

The Mavericks hope to put a recent slump behind them when they take on the Delta Center tenants. Dallas has lost six of ten, including a 3-4 mark on the road in recent weeks.

The Mav’s offensive rating is 118.6 (seventh) while their defensive rating of 117.2 is 22nd out of 30 NBA teams.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis, and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Fifth-year guard Luka Dončić is second in the league, scoring 33.9 points per game. The all-world Dončić also grabs 8.4 rebounds and hands out 9.3 assists per night. Kyrie Irving, in his first full season with Dallas, is averaging 23 points and 5.2 assists per game. The eight-time all-star has been limited to 17 games played this year.

Former Utah Jazz No. 5 overall pick Dante Exum is scoring 9.5 points per game in 29 appearances this season.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz are facing the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. The game is being broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video to stay current on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson’s Triple-Double Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

Jordan Clarkson recorded the first Utah Jazz triple-double in 16 years as they downed the Dallas Mavericks 127-90.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Breaks Utah Jazz Nearly 15-Year Triple-Double Drought

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson celebrates New Year's Day with a triple-double that etches his name in franchise lore.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson No-Look Pass Finds Markkanen For Wide Open Three

Jordan Clarkson has been spectacularly diming-up his teammates as the Utah Jazz lead Dallas heading to to fourth period.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Third Quarter Offensive Outburst Boosts Utah Jazz

After five first half points, Utah Jazz all-star forward Lauri Markkanen came out of the locker room with a more aggressive mindset.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clarkson & Dunn Combine For Fast Break Dunk, Jazz Lead Mavs

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson chased the loose ball down and dumped a pass off to the trailing Kris Dunn for an easy dunk

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Race By Mavericks In First Quarter Clinic

Jordan Clarkson never ceases to amaze and second-year Jazz center Walker Kessler has been the benefactor against Dallas

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Simone Fontecchio Jumps Out To Fast Start Against Dallas Mavericks