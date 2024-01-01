On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jordan Clarkson’s Triple-Double Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

Jan 1, 2024, 9:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson recorded the first Utah Jazz triple-double in 16 years as they downed the Dallas Mavericks

Clarkson scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and handed out 11 assists to snap the 5,801 day drought.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 19 points and 14 assists.

First Quarter

Simone Fontecchio got the Jazz offensive off to a fast start scoring 12 of the team’s first 14 points.

The Jazz shot 5-10 from three to open the game, including 3-4 from Fontecchio.

Jordan Clarkson gave the Jazz a spark scoring six points and recording four assists off the bench as they closed the quarter on a 21-9 run.

After one the Jazz led Dallas 37-26.

Second Quarter

After hitting 5-10 from downtown to open the game, the Jazz missed their next five. The Mavericks also struggled from three missing eight of their first ten attempts.

John Collins provided a boost for the Jazz in the second quarter scoring eight points and grabbing four first half rebounds.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 15 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while Fonteccho led the Jazz with 16 points.

At the half the Jazz led the Mavericks 62-55.

Third Quarter

After a quiet first half Lauri Markkanen opened the third quarter by knocking down back-to-back threes to help rebuild the Jazz lead to double-digits.

The Mavericks responded to Markkanen’s hot start with a 9-0 run to cut the Jazz’s lead to three early in the third.

Dante Exum was ruled out for the game with a heel injury and Mavericks reserved Jaden Hardy stepped up in the third quarter knocking down four threes to keep Dallas close.

Through three the Jazz lead the Mavericks 93-79.

Fourth Quarter

Dallas made a small run early in the fourth, but the Jazz answered back and extended their lead to 20, their largest of the night.

Jason Kidd pulled his starters midway through the fourth as the Jazz put the game out of reach.

Jordan Clarkson grabbed his 10th rebound in the final minutes of the game to lock up the triple-double.

The Jazz downed the Mavericks 127-90.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Washington Beats Texas 37-31 In Sugar Bowl, Advances To Face Michigan In College Football Playoff Title Game

Washington held off Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Hot Streak Continues With Clarkson Triple-Double

Jordan Clarkson snapped the Utah Jazz's near-15-year triple-double drought in their 127-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DE Tyler Batty Honored During Halftime Of Sugar Bowl

BYU leader was honored at the Sugar Bowl as part of the Good Works Team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Breaks Utah Jazz Nearly 15-Year Triple-Double Drought

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson celebrates New Year's Day with a triple-double that etches his name in franchise lore.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson No-Look Pass Finds Markkanen For Wide Open Three

Jordan Clarkson has been spectacularly diming-up his teammates as the Utah Jazz lead Dallas heading to to fourth period.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Third Quarter Offensive Outburst Boosts Utah Jazz

After five first half points, Utah Jazz all-star forward Lauri Markkanen came out of the locker room with a more aggressive mindset.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jordan Clarkson’s Triple-Double Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks