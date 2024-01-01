Jordan Clarkson’s Triple-Double Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson recorded the first Utah Jazz triple-double in 16 years as they downed the Dallas Mavericks

Clarkson scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and handed out 11 assists to snap the 5,801 day drought.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 19 points and 14 assists.

First Quarter

Simone Fontecchio got the Jazz offensive off to a fast start scoring 12 of the team’s first 14 points.

The Jazz shot 5-10 from three to open the game, including 3-4 from Fontecchio.

.@utahjazz forward Simone Fontecchio bids Dallas a Happy New Year in opening minutes#TakeNotehttps://t.co/erQQEwf7qQ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 2, 2024

Jordan Clarkson gave the Jazz a spark scoring six points and recording four assists off the bench as they closed the quarter on a 21-9 run.

After one the Jazz led Dallas 37-26.

Second Quarter

After hitting 5-10 from downtown to open the game, the Jazz missed their next five. The Mavericks also struggled from three missing eight of their first ten attempts.

John Collins provided a boost for the Jazz in the second quarter scoring eight points and grabbing four first half rebounds.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 15 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while Fonteccho led the Jazz with 16 points.

At the half the Jazz led the Mavericks 62-55.

Third Quarter

After a quiet first half Lauri Markkanen opened the third quarter by knocking down back-to-back threes to help rebuild the Jazz lead to double-digits.

The Mavericks responded to Markkanen’s hot start with a 9-0 run to cut the Jazz’s lead to three early in the third.

Dante Exum was ruled out for the game with a heel injury and Mavericks reserved Jaden Hardy stepped up in the third quarter knocking down four threes to keep Dallas close.

Through three the Jazz lead the Mavericks 93-79.

Fourth Quarter

Dallas made a small run early in the fourth, but the Jazz answered back and extended their lead to 20, their largest of the night.

Jason Kidd pulled his starters midway through the fourth as the Jazz put the game out of reach.

Jordan Clarkson grabbed his 10th rebound in the final minutes of the game to lock up the triple-double.

The Jazz downed the Mavericks 127-90.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops