BYU DE Tyler Batty Honored During Halftime Of Sugar Bowl

BYU football captain Tyler Batty was in New Orleans, Louisiana, to ring in the New Year.

Batty was in the Big Easy as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. During halftime of the 2024 Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington, Batty and his Good Works teammates were honored at the Superdome.

#BYU DE Tyler Batty was honored during halftime of the Sugar Bowl as part of the Allstate Good Works Team.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/I2qZ2Q16QL — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 2, 2024

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team comprises college football players who display outstanding community service.

Tyler Batty is part of the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Batty founded and operates Edwards Hands, a non-profit organization that provides horse rides free of charge to children with special needs.

Before enrolling at BYU, Batty served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Madrid, Spain, from 2017 to 18.

The Second-Team All-Big 12 defensive end selection and the rest of the Allstate Good Works Team were part of Sugar Bowl festivities throughout the week.

On New Year’s Eve, Batty was on an Allstate float during the Sugar Bowl parade. He also participated in a community service event alongside former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow at the New Orleans Saints practice facility for a New Orleans non-profit, Son of a Saint.

Batty is returning next season

Batty announced last month that he plans to return to BYU for one final season in 2024. During the 2023 season, Batty finished with 57 tackles, nine sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

The halftime recognition for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team did draw a reaction from the Texas fans in attendance. One of the Good Works Team members was Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs. During the recognition, he had a “Horns Down” hand gesture the entire time.

2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Football Bowl Subdivision Selections

Tyler Batty – BYU, DE

Will Shipley – Clemson, RB

Ja’Mion Franklin – Duke, DT

Mekhi Wingo – LSU, DL

Jaylen Pate – Northwestern, DL

Xavier McDonald – Navy, LB

Matthew Cindric – Cal, OL

Ladd McConkey – Georgia, WR

Blake Corum – Michigan, RB

Ethan Downs – Oklahoma, DE

Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt, TE

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper