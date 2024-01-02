On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Soars Up NBA Draft Ranking

Jan 2, 2024, 1:03 PM

PROVO, Utah – The best NBA draft prospect for BYU basketball this season appears to be Jaxson Robinson.

Robinson is BYU’s leading scorer this season at 16 points per game, and he’s doing it off the bench.

In recent weeks, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony has praised Robinson as one of the best shooters in college basketball.

Givony added to Robinson’s praise by catapulting him to No. 38 in his latest NBA Draft rankings for the 2024 class and making him the 6th-best shooting guard prospect.

In an NBA Draft that has 60 picks, that would put Robinson in second-round territory next June. BYU hasn’t had a player selected in the draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011.

What’s interesting is Robinson is primarily playing a small forward, power forward role for BYU this season.

Robinson is a fourth-year college basketball player and is designated as a senior on BYU’s roster. He still has one year of college eligibility due to the COVID-19 season.

Robinson is in his second year at BYU. A former Top-100 recruit, previously at Texas A&M and Arkansas, Robinson has taken a significant jump in his development.

Robinson is leading the Big 12 Conference in three-point field goal percentage at 43.4% this season. He’s a significant reason for BYU’s 12-1 start and No. 12 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Mark Pope says Jaxson Robinson has ‘NBA dimensions’

BYU head coach Mark Pope, who played six seasons in the NBA, definitely views Robinson as a potential draft pick.

“When you just look at Jaxson, you see this guy that’s 6-6, 7-2 (wingspan). Those are NBA dimensions without a doubt,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope to KSL Sports. “His skill level and his ability to handle the ball and make plays; clearly, he’s an elite-level shooter that’s just growing into that as he becomes more and more confident. He still has so much untapped potential in terms of he could have a game-altering impact on the defensive end. He’s still trying to learn that part of it.”

Pope also sees Robinson as having potential at the one. During training camp in October, when Dallin Hall suffered an injury, Robinson had some chances to be the primary ball handler.

“We’ve had some opportunities to slide him into the point guard position –not a lot, but we’ve had some– and I think he’s got a future there. He’s got a huge upside,” said Pope. “And clearly, he’s made a big jump. Probably the biggest jump that he’s made over the offseason, even though he works so hard on his game, was building relationships with guys on his team.”

Robinson and the BYU basketball team tip off their inaugural Big 12 schedule this Saturday against Cincinnati in Provo at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

