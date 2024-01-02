On the Site:
Former BYU DB Signs With Washington Commanders Practice Squad

Jan 2, 2024, 1:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU cornerback D’Angelo Mandell has earned another opportunity in the NFL.

Mandell signed with the Washington Commanders practice squad on Tuesday.

Practice squad players are not part of the 53-man gameday rosters for a franchise, but they are a set of players that are developed within a franchise.

D’Angelo Mandell signs with Washington Commanders

It’s the second NFL team that Mandell has signed with during his rookie season in the league. Last April, after the conclusion of the NFL draft, Mandell signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

D’Angelo Mandell played 59 snaps in three preseason games with the Cowboys before being cut. He had a tryout with the New York Giants, then the Commanders in October, before Washington added him this week.

“[D’Angelo] is a player who is going to work hard every single day. He’s got the length, speed and is not satisfied with being mediocre. He will put in the work to be his best. Any program would be lucky to have him,” BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford said about Mandell last April.

Mandell was at BYU for five seasons

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Mandell was part of BYU’s program for five seasons from 2018-2022.

He registered 90 tackles and six pass deflections for the Cougars and was part of two BYU teams in 2020 and 2021 that finished ranked in the AP Top 25.

During BYU’s Pro Day last March, Mandell ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, posted a 30″ vertical jump, and had a 9’8″ broad jump.

Mandell joins a Commanders organization that also includes former BYU wide receiver Dax Milne.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

