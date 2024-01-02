Runnin’ Ute Branden Carlson Earns Pac-12 POTW After Career-High Night

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes big man Branden Carlson impressed Sunday night against Washington, helping Utah to a win while notching a career-high night.

The Pac-12 Conference was also impressed by Carlson’s efforts against the Huskies, naming him Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Utah basketball currently sits 2-0 in Pac-12 play with a big trip later this week to take on ASU and No. 4 Arizona.

A Big Night For Super-Senior Brandon Carlson

It should come as no surprise that Carlson is really coming into his own in his final year with the Utes.

Carlson has always been an impact player for a team desperately trying to regain some of their former glory, but now there is refinement and a certain confidence in his game that comes with experience.

Looking at the past weekend as a whole, Carlson opened Pac-12 play averaging 26.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 blocks.

However, Sunday against Washington is where Carlson really impressed helping to lead the Utes to a 95-90 win after trailing by 15 points.

Happy New Year, Utes Fans🎇 Great win here in the Huntsman‼️ pic.twitter.com/XK8AeOIN8T — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 1, 2024

Carlson took over the game, posting 27-points in the second half alone and finishing the night with a career-high 34 points. Carlson also added 7 rebounds along with another career-high 7 assists.

“We challenged him specifically for the Washington game- we challenged our team of course, but we challenged Branden,” head coach Craig Smith said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think that is what great players do. They accept the challenge. They embrace it. They love to be coached. They want to be coached. They want to be held accountable and Braden craves that. He had a look in his eye that real winners have.”

