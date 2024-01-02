On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

In My Eyes: Utah Sports Stories That Mattered In The 2023

Jan 2, 2024, 2:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Recapping 365 days of sport across the 45th state in the Union is no easy task.

The Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake and the returning Utah Royals; the Utah Warriors rugby, Salt Lake Bees baseball, and Utah Grizzlies hockey. Six schools with Division 1 athletics programs, and more high school sports than one can consume.

Beyond the action between the lines, the sports landscape across the Beehive State began to shift in 2023.

Elected officials pursue hosting another Winter Olympics; Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith pursues an NHL franchise; for the first time since 2011, Brigham Young University and the University of Utah will start the 2024 academic year as conference rivals, this time in the Big 12.

These are just a few of the sports climate shifting developments in Utah during 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Living out a young sports fan’s dreams in 2023

Much of the content generated by the sports journalism machine falls into a labyrinth of game recaps, ‘what’s next’ speculation, and celebrity sightings. The stories told are important to their subjects, but ultimately forgettable.

That former All-Star who retired hours before sitting down to talk about his unexpected decision to throw the spikes back on. A top-tier catching talent rehabbing in the minors gets called back to the big leagues during batting practice, minutes before sharing his journey as a can’t miss prospect.

In my experience, the stories that don’t get told are what keeps a writer hungry. The unknown tale about your next favorite athlete that captures the attention of one curious reader after another. It could be a quick ‘how do you do’ in the press box that triggers an idea. Maybe a tip from a connected source. Usually, it’s as simple as reading a line in a press release and saying to myself, “Huh, that’s cool. I’d like to know more.”

Occasionally, if luck and preparation intersect at the perfect moment, a writer gets to tell the story that matters to them.

RELATED: Two-Sport All-American Jordyn Adams Flashing Potential With Bees

In 2022, former National League MVP and Chicago Cub World Series hero Kris Bryant made his way to Smith’s Ballpark on a rehab assignment for the Colorado Rockies. This year, Mike Montgomery, the man who closed out game seven for the 2016 Cubs, ending 108 years of playoff ineptitude for the storied franchise, came to town as a member of the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

“Tired would be an understatement but at that point, you’re just kind of numb to everything. I remember seeing (John) Lackey and (Jake) Arrieta and they just looked at me like, ‘Mike, you got this’. They gave me that confidence.” — Mike Montgomery

Nearly seven years after throwing the most impactful pitch of his career, Montgomery shared some of his experiences in Chicago and how life hasn’t been the same since.

RELATED: 2016 World Series Hero Keeping Dream Alive In Minors

Big League Utah

Awoken by a message from my boss in early April 2023, “Urgent baseball-related press conference. Are you available?”

Hours later, hundreds were gathered at a site on the west side of Salt Lake now dubbed the ‘Power District’ for an announcement that shook the foundation of what many thought possible in Utah.

MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring MLB Team To Utah

Led by Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks and the passion of Gail Miller, plans to seek an MLB expansion team were laid out.

“Big League Utah, a broad-based community coalition, said it believes Utah is the “Future of America’s Pastime” and has targeted a shovel-ready site for a new MLB ballpark at the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side.”

RELATED: Could MLB Be Part Of Utah’s Tourism Ecosystem?

SL Bees Announce 2025 Move To Daybreak

A new ballpark in Daybreak and the return of Delta Center to the home of the Utah Jazz injected a dose of nostalgia into the spring of 2023.

RELATED: Bees Move, Delta Center Return Mark Big Changes

In conjunction with Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the LHM Company announced plans to relocate the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, to Daybreak, Utah.

“The Bees look forward to commemorating the next two seasons at Smith’s Ballpark before the current lease expires in Fall 2024. The team is grateful for the long-term legacy of baseball in Salt Lake City and for the incredible fans and surrounding community that support the team.”

RELATED: History Of The Salt Lake Bees, MiLB In Salt Lake City

In October, the Bees broke ground in Daybreak on a new ballpark. Officials announced a naming rights partnership with America First First Credit for the new ballpark.

Utah State Honors Coaching Legend

USU announced plans in December to rename the court at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum after all-time wins leader Stew Morrill.

The former Provo Bulldog led the Aggies for 17 seasons. It was a run that included 21 or more wins in 14 straight seasons from 1999-2013.

Morrill finished his coaching career with 620 wins against 294 losses. He was 402-156 with Utah State.

RELATED: Cache Valley Provided Unique Environment For Stew Morrill

The Aggie will honor Morrill at halftime of a February 10 game against Boise State.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio videos and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Who Is The Team MVP?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we answer fan questions every Tuesday. This week, we answer who is the team MVP so far?

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Celebrate 15th Anniversary Of Historic Sugar Bowl Win

It's been 15 years since the ultimate David and Goliath matchup- Utah football versus the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Runnin’ Ute Branden Carlson Earns Pac-12 POTW After Career-High Night

Runnin' Utes big man Branden Carlson impressed Sunday night against Washington, helping Utah to a win while notching a career-high night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DB Signs With Washington Commanders Practice Squad

Former BYU cornerback D'Angelo Mandell gets another opportunity in the NFL.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Soars Up NBA Draft Ranking

Jaxson Robinson is garnering some NBA draft buzz for how he is playing this season for BYU.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What We Learned About BYU Basketball During Nonconference Play

BYU basketball turns its attention to Big 12 play. But first we take a step back at look at what we learned about the Cougars in nonconference.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

In My Eyes: Utah Sports Stories That Mattered In The 2023