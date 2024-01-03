South Jordan police believe loud boom was ‘more than fireworks’

SOUTH JORDAN — Residents in South Jordan awoke early Sunday to the loud sound of an explosion. After the early stages of an investigation, South Jordan police said they believe it was caused by “more than fireworks.”

Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police Department said that multiple calls had been made to the agency and surrounding agencies. Many residents took to a community group on Facebook to try to piece together what they had heard.

Many residents said the boom sounded at approximately 1:30 a.m., and initial commenters on the post thought the noise could have been a firework, a transformer, or a meteor. Home camera footage from multiple sources shows a small booming noise, a trajectorial-sounding noise, and then a flash of light followed by a much louder boom.

Anderson said later Tuesday that it occurred at 9891 S. Dunsinane Dr. in the parking lot of a church building.

He said authorities collected “bigger portions” of material, or rubble that was leftover from the possible explosion.

No damages were reported by the event.

Video credit: Leah Hass Hardy and Letitia Jo