On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

South Jordan police believe loud boom was ‘more than fireworks’

Jan 2, 2024, 6:06 PM

A still image of a South Jordan resident's home camera showing the flash of bright light that occur...

A still image of a South Jordan resident's home camera showing the flash of bright light that occurred seconds before the loud boom on Dec. 31, 2023. (Letitia Jo)

(Letitia Jo)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Residents in South Jordan awoke early Sunday to the loud sound of an explosion. After the early stages of an investigation, South Jordan police said they believe it was caused by “more than fireworks.”

Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police Department said that multiple calls had been made to the agency and surrounding agencies. Many residents took to a community group on Facebook to try to piece together what they had heard.

Many residents said the boom sounded at approximately 1:30 a.m., and initial commenters on the post thought the noise could have been a firework, a transformer, or a meteor. Home camera footage from multiple sources shows a small booming noise, a trajectorial-sounding noise, and then a flash of light followed by a much louder boom.

Anderson said later Tuesday that it occurred at 9891 S. Dunsinane Dr. in the parking lot of a church building.

He said authorities collected “bigger portions” of material, or rubble that was leftover from the possible explosion.

No damages were reported by the event.

Video credit: Leah Hass Hardy and Letitia Jo

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ballet West costumes that were used in a Taylor Swift video will be back on the stage next month in...

Mike Anderson

Ballet West’s tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on the stage

Ballet West tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on stage.

28 minutes ago

A search crew looks for Kai Zhuang who was reported missing Thursday. He was found camping in freez...

Alex Cabrero

Police: Exchange student believed family was in danger; how to keep your family safe

Kai Zhuang a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was contacted about a month ago from people telling him his family in China was in danger and he needed to send money to keep them safe.

43 minutes ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, poses for a photograph at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on T...

Lindsay Aerts

Rep. John Curtis officially running for Romney’s Senate seat

Rep. John Curtis is officially running for U.S. Senate, hoping to fill the upcoming empty seat that Sen. Mitt Romney is leaving in 2024.

2 hours ago

Brent O. Hatch, son of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, left, talks with former Sen. Jake Garn during a vie...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Brent Orrin Hatch, son of late Sen. Orrin Hatch, files to run for Senate seat once held by his father

Brent Orrin Hatch on Tuesday filed as a candidate running for Mitt Romney's Senate seat, which was previously held by Hatch's father, the late Sen. Orrin Hatch.

3 hours ago

Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren provided additional information about the case of a foreign exc...

Mark Jones

Utah police explain how exchange student went missing and was found, reunited with his family

Riverdale police provided new details Tuesday in the case of a foreign exchange student who was the victim of a cyber kidnapping.

3 hours ago

A mysterious pet illness that has caused dogs to get sick in several states has pet owners wonderin...

Karah Brackin

What owners can do to keep pets safe from mysterious illness

A mysterious pet illness that has caused dogs to get sick in several states has pet owners wondering what they can do to keep their pets healthy.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

South Jordan police believe loud boom was ‘more than fireworks’