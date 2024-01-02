Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss had a spectacular season in 2023 prompting him to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliss is the eighth Ute to declare behind safeties Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop, offensive linemen Sataoa Laumea and Keaton Bills, wide receivers Devaughn Vele and Emery Simmons, as well as cornerback Miles Battle.

Despite some speculation to the contrary, Elliss made his NFL dreams known on Instagram Tuesday evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Elliss (@jonah.elliss)

Utah’s Consensus All-American Heads To The NFL

The legacy athlete (son of Utah great, Luther Elliss) played in 35 career games for the Utes with 18 starts. Originally penciled in as a linebacker, Elliss switched to defensive end for the 2022 season and hasn’t looked back.

Unfortunately, an injury cut Elliss’ 2023 campaign short, but not before cementing himself as one of the best defensive ends in the country.

Elliss sits on 12 sacks for his 2023 season and ranks first in FBS in sacks per game (1.20) in his 10 total games played. Elliss also racked up 16 tackles for loss and ranks fourth in FBS in TFL per game at (1.6).

The reigning “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 when former defensive end Bradlee Anae totaled 13 on the year. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Elliss has produced a whopping 37 total tackles this year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and came away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports