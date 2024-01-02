On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: Utah State Proves Non-Conference Success Not An Illusion

Jan 2, 2024, 5:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – A nearly wire-to-wire, blowout win on the road against the Air Force Falcons showed that Utah State is a team to be taken seriously as Mountain West play opens in 2024.

At the very least, it proved Mountain West preseason polls that had the Aggies finishing ninth this season may have wildly underrated Danny Sprinkle’s first team in Logan.

“I thought we came out and played a pretty clean game,” Sprinkle said following the 88-60 win.

RELATED: Local Prep Talent Paying Dividends For Utah State

A clean game would be an understatement as the Aggies shot 63 percent with nine turnovers on the road. Defensively, Sprinkle’s squad hounded the Falcons into 16 turnovers and hit 21-of-48 (43.8 percent) shots. USU held a Falcons team that made just under nine threes per game to a 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) performance.

It was the sixth time this season the Aggie defense has held an opponent under 21 percent from deep. Aside from some early foul trouble, Utah State’s defense built on itself all afternoon.

RELATED: Osobor’s Career-High Helps Utah State Subdue Air Force

“Once we adjusted, we got better moving our feet and playing a little more physical without fouling… I thought our defense was tremendous tonight,” Sprinkle commented.

Osobor’s Offense Opens Opportunities

Coming into the new year, junior wing Great Osobor’s 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game led USU in both categories. Despite the gaudy numbers, Osobor had seen his box score production wane in recent games.

After notching four double-doubles in the Aggies first seven games and double-digit scoring in ten straight to open the year, he made 3-of-15 shots, scoring nine points in a win over Santa Clara. In his next outing, Osobor finished with six points and eight rebounds and was a near non-factor in a one-point win over San Francisco.

The Bradford, England native bounced back by putting up 15 points and 10 rebounds against ETSU, setting the stage for his performance against Air Force.

The 6’8 Osobor overpowered AFA in the post, getting several easy baskets in the half-court and transition. When the dust settled, he finished one rebound shy of his sixth double-double and had four assists to go with a career-high 32 points on 14 shots.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Osobor said after the win. “They helped me a lot, even when I’m not playing my best. They believe in me and my abilities. All credit to my team and coaching staff.”

For the season, the 2022-23 Big Sky Top Reserve adds 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks to his nearly double-double points and rebounds average.

“This was a really good team that we played. Every game is going to be hard, it’s the Mountain West Conference at the end of the day,” Osobor said.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will host the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0) on Saturday, January 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). USU is 61-43 all-time against CSU.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Earns Fourth Big Sky Weekly Honor Of Season

Dillon Jones earned his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award while leading Weber State to wins over Montana and Montana State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Announce Signing Of Swedish Midfielder

Less than a month before players report for preseason conditioning, Utah Royals FC has signed midfielder Agnes Nyberg.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Looks To Bounce Back In Big 12 Home Opener Against Oklahoma

BYU's first-ever home game in Big 12 play is against the Oklahoma Sooners.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss had a spectacular season in 2023 prompting him to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor’s Career-High Helps Utah State Subdue Air Force

USU ran its offense through Great Osobor, leading to a career-high 32 points in the 88-60 win over Air Force.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Who Is The Team MVP?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we answer fan questions every Tuesday. This week, we answer who is the team MVP so far?

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bovine Blog: Utah State Proves Non-Conference Success Not An Illusion