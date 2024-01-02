On the Site:
Utah Royals FC Announce Signing Of Swedish Midfielder

Jan 2, 2024

HERRIMAN, Utah – Less than a month before players report for preseason conditioning, Utah Royals FC has signed midfielder Agnes Nyberg.

The club announced the signing on Tuesday, January 2.

Royals Pass Four Times, Pick Up Two Players In NWSL Expansion Draft

Formerly of the Swedish team IK Uppsala, Nyberg becomes the 16th player to join the expansion roster ahead of the NWSL Draft. The draft is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 12.

“I feel super excited for this next step in my career and to play in one of the best leagues in the world,” said Nyberg, with six professional seasons under her belt despite being only 23 years of age. “I feel very honored to become a Royal and to start this new journey together with this club and team.”

“I was blown away by the Club’s professional facilities, the arena and seeing the support from the fans and community that the Utah club experienced last time they were in the league. Now, I feel like coming to Utah is the perfect move for me and my career, with the way (Head Coach Amy Rodriguez) wants to play and to challenge myself in a new environment and well-respected league.”

RELATED: Royals Sign Defender Addisyn Merrick

Nyberg played five of six seasons in Sweden with Uppsala in the first and second divisions. She scored three goals in 73 appearances since 2018.

“Adding yet another piece we believe fits beautifully into our overall 2024 plan, as Agnes is well-positioned for this move as young yet experienced professional,” said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. “Her enthusiasm, industry and skill will provide so many elements critical to our foundation as the group seeks cohesion in the coming months.”

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season on March 11.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and has been playing in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. They played as the Royals for three seasons and held home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

12 teams currently compete in the NWSL. The Royals return to NWSL play in the 2024 season.

Follow Utah Royals with KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Royals here.

