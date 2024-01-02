Weber State’s Dillon Jones Earns Fourth Big Sky Weekly Honor Of Season

On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
OGDEN, Utah – Dillon Jones was unstoppable last week, earning his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award in leading his team to wins over Montana and Montana State.

Weber State and the Big Sky Conference announced the Player of the Week awards on Tuesday, January 2.

The Wildcats opened the week with a dominating 93-63 win over the visiting Montana Grizzlies. Jones finished with a modest 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the victory.

Two nights later and Jones lit up the Montana State Bobcats. He tied a career-high with 29 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing six assists, and forcing four steals in Weber State’s 86-64 win.

He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals for the week. Jones currently leads the Big Sky in scoring (18.5), rebounding (10.6), and assists (4.4), making him the only player in the country to do so.

It was the 12th time Jones has earned the honor in his three-plus seasons at Weber State.

About Dillon Jones

A 6’6, 235-pound forward, Dillon Jones will assuredly go down as one of the best players in Wildcat history when his Weber State playing career eventually comes to a close.

As a freshman in 2020-21,  the Columbia, South Carolina native earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors, averaging 8.2 points and finishing as the Wildcats leading rebounder at 5.8 boards per contest. He also led the Big Sky with 37 steals, averaging 1.6 takeaways each night.

Report: Dillon Jones To Skip NBA Draft, Return To Weber State

In 2021-22, Jones started 32 of 33 games. He was named to the All-Big Sky first team after averaging 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds.

The following season, Jones was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Sky first team when he bumped those numbers to 16.7 points, eighth in the Big Sky, and 10.9 rebounds (fifth nationwide). Jones was named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team for his performance in the Big Sky Tournament that postseason.

Jones entered the 2023-24 season as the only player in program history with at least 1,000 career points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists, and 100 steals. He entered the season fifth in school history with 833 rebounds and his career-average of 9.6 rebounds is eighth in program history. His 147 steals ranked fifth all-time.

Jones participated in the G League and NBA Draft combines before returning to Weber State for his fourth season. He was named the unanimous Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP in October.

Following Weber State Wildcats With KSL Sports

The Wildcats remain in Ogden to take on the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees.

