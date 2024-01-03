On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Winter weather advisory issued for southern Utah as storms return to state

Jan 3, 2024, 7:07 AM

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A storm forecast to impact southern Utah Wednes...

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A storm forecast to impact southern Utah Wednesday appears to be the beginning of what could be an active pattern across the state over the next week after a slow start to winter. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah’s immediate forecast.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory for Utah’s southern mountains, including places like Alton in Kane County and Brian Head in Iron County, that takes effect at noon Wednesday and lasts through Thursday night. About 5 to 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall over the two days, but it appears to be just the beginning of what could be an active pattern across the state over the next week.

That’s good news for Utah’s snowpack, which entered the new year at 69% of normal statewide.

“We’ve got some active weather on the horizon, with a changing pattern beginning (on Wednesday),” the agency posted on social media, explaining that there is a “strong potential for a pattern flip in the atmosphere” that could allow for several storms to enter the state over the next 10 days.

Snow returns

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank explained that the “huge” high-pressure system that has made it difficult for storms to enter the state over the past week is finally beginning to break down and move east of the state. This opens the door for a pair of low-pressure systems off the Pacific Coast to enter the Intermountain West.

The winter weather advisory that goes into effect Wednesday is tied to the first of these storms.

“That first piece is going to dive south and impact southern Utah,” he said. “It arrives (Wednesday) morning — some rain in (the) St. George valley, but snow up the I-15 corridor.”

Utah Department of Transportation officials issued a road weather alert that covers most of central and southern Utah from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Most places are listed as having conditions that will require “moderate caution,” but “high caution” is projected for mountain passes in the region.

“Higher portions of I-15 near the I-70 junction, the mountains east of Cedar City and Bryce National Park will see heavy snowfall rates at times, especially Wednesday evening into Wednesday night,” the alert states. “Those rates will result in significant impacts as several inches of snow may accumulate on the roads.”

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive carefully.

A stormy weekend

Even more snow is on the horizon. Light scattered snowfall is expected to fall along the Wasatch Front Thursday as the storm system moves on by, according to Eubank.

He added that the second storm system off the Pacific Coast is forecast to arrive in northern Utah on Friday. The storms are projected to produce “some nice snow” in the mountains with some scattered valley showers, but Eubank noted that it should also clear out the bad air quality within the latest inversion.

An even bigger storm is forecast to impact the state this weekend, but it’s unclear right now how much snow that may provide.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rabbi Avremi Zippel and three others held signs at the Utah Jazz game hosting the Dallas Mavericks ...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game

In a surprising turn of events during last night's Utah Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, a group of Utah Jazz fans found themselves at the center of controversy after being asked to take down signs that read "I'm Jewish and proud."

10 hours ago

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York s...

Matt Gephardt

Consumer debt reaches all-time high, but inflation is hiding progress Americans are making in handling debt

The news around consumer debt has been bleak – data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows household debt has been going up and up since the pandemic, currently $17.29 trillion – a record.

11 hours ago

brick church against a blue sky...

Andrew Adams

Sheriff cautions about carbon monoxide after weekend scare at Sevier County church

First-responders were urging everyone Tuesday to maintain their furnaces and detectors following a carbon monoxide scare at a church that sickened more than 50 people.

11 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Helper man calls police, arrested for killing of woman in bedroom

A Helper man has been arrested and accused of killing a 64-year-old woman.

14 hours ago

Ballet West costumes that were used in a Taylor Swift video will be back on the stage next month in...

Mike Anderson

Ballet West’s tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on the stage

Ballet West tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on stage.

16 hours ago

A search crew looks for Kai Zhuang who was reported missing Thursday. He was found camping in freez...

Alex Cabrero

Police: Exchange student believed family was in danger; how to keep your family safe

Kai Zhuang a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was contacted about a month ago from people telling him his family in China was in danger and he needed to send money to keep them safe.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Winter weather advisory issued for southern Utah as storms return to state