Cheesecake Factory to open first Utah County location in Orem

OREM — Utah County is finally getting its first Cheesecake Factory restaurant as the chain announced plans for a new location in Orem.

The restaurant will be located at University Place, by the Dillard’s and Itto Sushi. On Facebook, Orem city officials said the Cheesecake Factory will take over the space currently occupied by Los Hermanos, which is moving back to downtown Provo.

“The Cheesecake Factory is very pleased to be opening a restaurant at University Place, allowing us to serve Utah County families and visitors,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “The Cheesecake Factory has enjoyed being part of the greater Salt Lake City area since first opening there in 2007, and we look forward to being part of the community.”

Construction will begin immediately, according to a press release from University Place. No opening date has been released.

“When we ask customers at University Place what new restaurant they most want, Cheesecake Factory always tops the list. Woodbury Corporation is thrilled to bring this dynamic restaurant to Utah County and believe it is the perfect complement to our lineup of entertainment, dining and shopping options,” Danny Woodbury, senior vice president of leasing at Woodbury Corporation.

The Cheesecake Factory opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978 and now has 210 restaurants in the United States, plus one in Toronto, Canada. Currently, there are two Utah locations — one in Salt Lake City and another in Murray.

The Orem location will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu — offering more than 250 menu selections and more than 30 cheesecakes — generous portions and distinctive décor.

On its Facebook page, Los Hermanos announced that Wednesday is its last day at University Place. The restaurant, which moved to Orem following a devastating fire in 2019, will be returning to downtown Provo and moving into the Knight Block building — across the street from its former location on the corner of Center Street and University Avenue.

It’s aiming to reopen by the first week of February.